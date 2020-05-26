TCL launches 9 Series RAY•DANZ Soundbar with Dolby Atmos Receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 For Its Unique Design Featuring TCL’s Innovative Acoustic Reflector Technology

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), one of the leading players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics company, underlines its commitment to sound technology innovation as the TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives the iF DESIGN AWARD 2020 for its design featuring TCL’s unique and innovative acoustic reflector technology. The TCL RAY•DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmoswas designed around our customer’s needs to deliver a truly immersive DolbyAtmos home entertainment experience.It’ll be globally available from May 2020.

“TCL is to leverage its strong capabilities in audio and vertical integration to offer consumers superior sound quality at home. We continue to improve people’s lives through smart products and premium experiences.” said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

The iF DESIGN AWARD, founded in 1953, is a world-renowned design competition focused on innovative design.Judged by a panel of over 70 experts in design, industry and architecture, winning the iF DESIGN AWARD for the TCL 9 Series RAY•DANZ Soundbar with Dolby Atmosis a majorachievement regarded as a key breakthrough for TCL to become a leader in functional and innovative soundbar design, extending the TCL brand into new markets and opening up exciting new possibilities for the future.

In pursuit of a better home cinematic experience delivered by a soundbar, TCL has developed the RAY•DANZ technology features uniquely rearward angled speakers that beam sound waves towards curved acoustic reflector units.This is a solution that directs sound outward in a wide pattern, providing a much larger soundstage than other soundbars on the market can offer without overly relying on digital processing.

This, together with a centrally positioned speaker to deliver dialogue and create a strong center presence, and in combination with Dolby Atmos,delivers an immersive experience with a very wide sound stage. The RAY•DANZtechnologyutilizesadvanced Dolby technology to deliver sounds that flow around which can be enjoyed anywhere inside the wide soundstage – no matter where the listener is seated, the experience is great! The 9 Series RAY•DANZSoundbar with Dolby Atmosis also space conscious as it comes with a wall mount for users to save space.

Triple-Channel Speakers

1) The Center Channel

A dedicated front firing speaker and tweeter are used for the center channel—an arrangement that is normally only reserved for more high-end home theater systems.This dedicated channel provides clear dialogue and voice positioning for especially vocal content.

2) The SurroundChannels

The surround speaker drivers fire backwards toward the curved acoustic reflector units, refracting various frequencies at precisely calculated angles thatcreate a much wider and immersive soundstage compared to the most digitalvirtualizers on the market. Unique to the RAY•DANZtechnologyis that it widens the sound stage by physical means instead of digital processing resulting in a much more natural sounding soundstage.

3) Wireless Subwoofer

A good subwoofer is all about the bass quality that distinguishes a quality system. Intense bass has a special capability of drawing the audience into the content. TheRAY•DANZSoundbar subwoofer connects wirelessly, delivering powerful, ground-shaking bass without all the tedious cabling.

How RAY•DANZTechnology works

The combination of all three technologies provide an extremely wide and precise soundstage with great precision without any digital processing.

Reflectors – Precisely angled drivers

The precisely angled speaker drivers fire towards a pair of curved acoustic reflectors that beam the higher frequencies spatially distributed into the room, which in creates a wide sound stage for the audience.

Wide Sound with Depth – Depth forward focused sound field

Mid and lower-mid frequencies are predominantly reflected by a different section of the reflector, yielding more forward focused sound fields. The slightly outward direction of the 9 Series RAY•DANZsound bar produces improved channel separation providing greater depth perception.

Clear Vocals – Accurate voice positioning

A dedicated front firing loudspeaker system is used to reproduce the center channel, providing accurate voice positioning and excellent voice intelligibility.