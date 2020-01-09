TCL launches its latest AI x IoT products for the Indian consumers

The Global Top 2 TV Corporation TCL has announced its launch of Smart range of AI-powered televisions and air conditioners along with TCL Home APP (Android + ios). The global electronics behemoth is regarded as one of the most influential and important consumer electronics companies in the world with a time-tested legacy spanning over 39 years. After enjoying enormous success and rapid growth in the TV segment, TCL is now ready to further disrupt the home entertainment and comfort space with its focus on AI-driven smart TVs and IoT enabled ACs.

Tomorrow’s Home Cinema: C8 Series

TCL’s latest launch of its 4K AI TV range is all set to revolutionize the TV sector in India. The TCL 4K AI Android TV series comes adorned with Dolby Vision and WCG for an enhanced and vivid viewing with deep and vibrant colours. The latest Onkyo speaker and Dolby Atmos technology maximises the sound quality and the TV also combines the latest Android Pie (9.0) system with a built-in Google assistant to bring the best cinematic experience to your home TV screens. Available in two size variants of 55-inch screen (55C8) and a 65-inch screen (65C8), the essential features of the TV series are as follows:

C8 Feature Card

Far-field (hands-free voice control):Free your hands, no more remote control needed! With hands-free voice, you can easily control the TV such as making program reservation, channel switching, power on or off, as well as controlling other smart home devices such as sweeping robots, curtains, lights etc. with just your voice, creating a more convenient life experience! Picture quality (Dolby Vision):HDR Dolby Vision brings extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness to the screen, transforming your viewing experience. The TV also comes with 4K UHD, which reproduces all shades of light and natural colours in stunning detail for a truly immersive viewing experience via 3840 x 2160 pixels 4 times the number of pixels on full HD TVs & TCL’s Wide Colour Gamut technology can deliver the purest LED backlight which helps to increase display performance plus 30 thereby delivering an incredible 90 % colour space. It can effectively improve the vividness making the colour more realistic.

3. MEMC:MEMC makes pictures smoother with both TV signal and multimedia signal. Enhanced with TCL’s proprietary software algorithm, you can experience every detail when viewing fast moving, action packed content (example: Sports & Fast moving Picture)

Onkyo Speaker (Dolby Atmos):Since Day 1, the Onkyo speaker has been defined by its tireless pursuit of aesthetic that inspires passion through sound. With Onkyo what TCL TVs want to bring you is the best listening experience. In Dolby Atmos, any sound can exist as an independent audio object, free of channel restrictions. They can be preciously placed and moved anywhere in your room, including overhead, to flow above and around you in three dimensional space. Through the use of audio objects, Dolby Atmos turns your room into an amazing place for entertainment.

Android 9 & Official Google Service:Operating with the latest version of Android TV Android Pie 9 the C8 offers a new world of movies, shows, and games from Google Play, YouTube and other apps. You can have instant access to the world of Google entertainment, including console style Android games on, Movies, TV shows, cartoons and sports on Google Play Movies, millions of songs for any mood, with recommendations from Google to help you find what you want.

Pricing of 4K AI TV – C8

55” – 49,990 INR

65” – 69,990 INR

TCL AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioner

The latest range of IoT-and-AI-powered Smart ACs by TCL with ultra-inverter technology is high on energy savings and designed for India’s extreme climatic conditions. Touted to be powered by a high density filter and silver ion filtration technology that maximises air purification by removing bacteria from the environment and lending a fresh breath of cool and anti-bacterial air. TCL smart ACs also come with gold fin condenser and evaporator which ensure durability with quality manufacturing standards. Furthermore, the air conditioners are powered by TCL AI x IoT System, giving users cutting-edge options like hotspot or Wi-Fi control, voice-based commands, app control, and more.

The AC comes in three modular variants, namely the Turbo series, the Smart series and the Elite series with features as follows:

iECO Air – The elite range of TCL Air condition can be optimally controlled via TCL AI Android TV as well as TCL Home APP. These ACs also boast of remarkable cooling performance with ultra-tropical working till 60° C and ultra-fast cooling in 30 sec. The ACs also run high on energy-saving capability and ultra-low frequency operation with a minimum 300 units per hour consumption. These highly durable air-conditioners come with a Titan Gold coating on Condenser and Evaporator. The Elite series indoor has been furbished with a BLDC motor that renders low noise and offers high air flow for fast cooling.

Smart Air – The smart air is powered with state of the art AI and IoT driven technology. The SMART Series boasts of Smart home connectivity wherein the ACs can be controlled via TV, Mobile & Google Home. The ACs run on a cutting-edge AI Inverter Algorithm and a Smart diagnosis that enables low refrigerant detection & error detection.

Turbo Air – The Turbo air is designed for extreme temperature conditions with ultra-tropical Compressor working till 60°C, Ultra-Fast Cooling in 30 sec and Digital Temperature Display. The series also ensures durability with a Titan Gold fin condenser & Evaporator and offers Stabilizer free Operation. Designed for safety, this AC series comes with a Fireproof Electric control box.

Pricing :

TCL Ultra Inverter AC

Elite Series – Turbo Air

o 3 Star 1T – 26,990 INR

o 3 Star 1.5T – 31,990 INR

o 3 Star 2T – 41,990 INR

TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC

Elite Series – Smart Air

o 3 Star 1T – 28,990 INR

o 3 Star 1.5T – 33,990 INR

o 3 Star 2T – 43,990 INR

TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC

Elite Series – iECO Air

o 5 Star 1.5T – 40,990 INR

TCL Home App: The Entire Ecosystem at Your Fingertips

After already revolutionizing the smart TV sector with its cutting-edge range of AI Android TVs and plans of venturing into the smart AC segment, TCL is set to transform the home entertainment sector through its multifaceted app.

AI Remote: Your mobile is your new remote

TCL Home App transforms your mobile phone into a remote control. Whether you wish a touch remote or would rather control the TV or other appliance through voice-based commands, the app covers it all.

Exciting Deals: Premium access to users

App users get their hands first at all the exciting deals and offers introduced by TCL. The Shop page in the TCL Home app gives users access to the complete product catalogue like tech specs, features, and more. Customers can also filter the products as per size, type, definition etc. and compare TCL products with others within the app.

Live Chat

Have a query? Stress no more as one can, in a very seamless and non-intrusive manner, chat with an agent from TCL and have their queries resolved.

After Sales Support

The app lets customers register their products and raise a complaint. The multi-purpose app presents a single gateway to manage the appliance and take control of purchases, queries, and complaints.

Featuring the latest deals, AI remote, live chat and after-sales service at your fingertips, TCL, already a super successful brand in the Indian market is on the brink of outdoing itself through the release of the TCL home app.

Commenting on the latest product launches, TCL General Manager, Mr Mike Chen, said, “As the year 2019 comes to a close, we are much delighted to bring to the Indian market our prized offering; the line of AI & IoT powered smart air-conditioners and AI Android TVs that are setting the electronic and digital sector aflame by revolutionizing and re-imagining the vistas of home entertainment and home appliances through its AI-synched technology. Our latest product offerings are verily a glimpse into the future. TCL prides on its unfaltering dedication to customer satisfaction and technological innovation as it tirelessly strives to bring you the best electronic and smart AI devices.”

Ranked amongst the global leaders, TCL has been enjoying an immensely successful run in India. The brand is powered by its India-first approach, introducing globally-pioneering innovations that mark a cusp between the latest technologies like AI and IoT and affordability. From investing INR 2000Cr in setting up a panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, to sponsoring IPL’s Delhi Capital in this season of the league, TCL has garnered vast commercial fame and appreciation in India.