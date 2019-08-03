TCL launches its new range P8 Series, introducing India’s first 4K AI Android P 9.0 TV with advance AI function

The Global Top-2 TV Corporation, TCL has come up with a brand new and innovative range of 4K AI TVs that are propelled by the latest Google-Certified Android Pie (9.0) and leverage artificial intelligence to completely transform the TV viewing experience for Indian users. TCL has unveiled P8S, P8E & P8 as part of the series.

P8S Series has 65” and 55” variants and P8E series extends three variants- 55”, 50”, and 43”, P8 will be available 43”, 50” 55” sizes. The first-of-its-kind offering transforms the TV into a seamless gadget, allowing users hands-free controls of not only the TV, but other Smart Home devices like smart fan, robot sweepers, curtains, lights etc. P8S is the flagship model with an advanced league of offering in the Indian landscape with a bezel-less full-screen design and a metallic frame. P8 model starting from 27990/-, P8E model starting from 29990/-, P8S range starting from 44990/-

Certified by Google Android TV, the latest LED UHD Android Smart DTV utilises AI to deliver an unrivalled experience going beyond simply voice control. The latest TV works seamlessly like a gadget without the use of remote control, owing to AI. Via AI Fairfield Technology, the TV enhances the image and sound engineering to offer the most immersive TV viewing experience. Additionally, with the Sports Mode feature, the TV enhances the perception of an on-going match, giving one of the most dynamic and edgy sports viewing experience.

In accordance to the rise of digitally-savvy consumers, the latest TV by TCL comes integrated with Netflix and YouTube. Furthermore, users can also access the expansive gallery of TCL, owing to its content partnerships with industry leaders like Hotstar, YuppTV, Voot, AltBalaji, and more.

The full range of 4K AI ANDROID TVs represent the future of entertainment in India, equipped with trailblazing innovations in AI technology and Android Pie (9.0) Smart TVs. It also offers dynamic picture and sound quality governed by the AI algorithm. The series from the house of TCL is a testament to the brand’s key focus on the Indian market and will strengthen its foothold in the Smart Home Appliances category. Riding at the back of its unrivalled 38-years of legacy, TCL is driven by a vision of introducing cutting-edge innovations to usher the Indian users into smart and intuitive living. One should anticipate more such launches in the Smart Home appliances technology by TCL.

Geared up for the unveiling, TCL will be hosting live-demo sessions for the audience to showcase the futuristic technology of AI-enabled seamless voice controls of not only the TV but also every connected smart home appliance. Furthermore, the full-range of P8E and P8S series offer a host of such innovations that will be presented at the launch event.

Commenting on the latest development, Mr Mike Chen, TCL India Managing Director said, “We are glad to be hosting the official launch of the P8 Series for the members of the fraternity. Our latest series is going to chart a new chapter in the Smart Home appliances category in India, including the Smart TVs. We have utilised the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to move beyond the status quo offerings in the segment and provide a holistic and seamless experience to our users. We are also excited to host special live-demo sessions for our audience, showcasing just how a 4K AI-enabled Smart TV transforms into a Smart Home gadget, helping users control all of their connected Smart Devices through voice commands. We are excited to serve our audience an experience of the seamless world that we have endeavoured to create with the latest product launch and will coming with more such surprises in the coming time to enable smart and innovative living for our users.”

The latest product launch underlines TCL’s commitment to introducing innovative and affordable solutions in the Indian market that ushers the users into smart and intelligent living. The brand has already launched in the India market AC, Washing machine, Refrigerator. The brand has been consistently following an India-first approach, whether it was sponsoring IPL’s Delhi Capitals to capture the ‘heart’ of the nation or launching GIANT panel factory in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh that allowed the brand to escalate the delivery of innovative products while also creating 8,000 jobs.

Soon after its national launch, TCL emerged as one amongst the leading players in the country. As per the Economic Times, TCL is ranked fifth in the Indian market, in terms of 2018 sales of televisions. With an envious product range that leverages industry-leading advancements in artificial intelligence and IoT, TCL is clearly a consumer favourite for various categories large appliances. The latest launch will further cement its position as the category leader in the country.