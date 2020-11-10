TCL makes Diwali shopping more rewarding for customers; rolls out two special TV + Sound Bar combo offers on its official online store

This Diwali, TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has come up with two special offers on its official online store www.storeindia.tcl.com. Customers can buy any 4K QLED TV and get INR 2,000 off on the soundbar which is worth INR 8,999. And they can get INR 1,000 off on the soundbar if they buy any 50 inches above 4K UHD TVs.

TCL soundbar TS3015 comes with a 2.1 channel speaker system with audio output of 180watt. It is equipped with a wireless subwoofer and has Bluetooth version 5.0 for wireless connectivity. Users can stream music wirelessly on the soundbar from their smartphone, laptop or any other gadget. It is the perfect complement for the TCL TVs. Users can experience the rich sound and punchy bass while enjoying their favourite movies or music.

Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India, said, “Diwali is a huge shopping festival in India, and we at TCL, want to make it more rewarding for our customers. It is in line with this mission we have rolled out two fresh combo offers, exclusively on our official online store. Those looking for a new QLED or 4K UHD TV set can certainly go for it and take home our soundbar along with it at a discounted price. We always lookout for ways by which we can offer the best to our customers at exciting price points. The latest TV + soundbar combo offers are part of the same vision.”