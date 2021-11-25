TCL Partners with MyGlammFilmfare OTT Awards 2021 as an Associate Sponsor

Mumbai, November 25, 2021: TCL, one of the world’s leading television manufacturers aims to provide the customers with a cinematic experience at home with their range of televisions featuring the latest technology. In its mission to upscale home entertainment TCL has now joined hands with Filmfare forMyGlammFilmfare OTT Awards 2021 as the Associate Sponsor.Over the last few years, OTT platforms have dominated the world of Indian entertainment that has also led to TV manufacturers focusing more on offering products that can suit the modern content type. The post lockdown period has given more power and value to home entertainment. TCLtoo recognized this transformation and joined hands withFilmfareto honour the OTT talents.Filmfare Awards have acknowledged and recognized cinematic excellence in the mainstream film business for over six decades, and the launch of the second edition sees the brand carry on its heritage into the digital entertainment sphere.

As a testament to its philosophy of #CreativeLife, the brand together with Filmfare will honour the finest talents on the OTT platform and promote entertaining creativity. Speaking of the association, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We at TCL are utterly excited and proud to partner with Filmfare for this exciting and creative venture. We have always been working towards creating and innovating products that can make the life of people easy and add more entertainment to it. Similarly, Filmfare also acknowledges OTT talents especially those who have taken up the arduous task to keep people entertained even in difficult times. The second edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards will celebrate the spirit of victory of entertainment, and we look forward to honouring artists and content that havestruck a chord with the audiences.”

Commenting on this association, Deepak Lamba, the CEO of Worldwide Media said, “Given the legacy, Filmfare Awards has always been at the forefront of celebrating artistic brilliance across the Indian entertainment ecosystem. While we continue to extend the tradition to the Indian OTT industry, we are happy to partner with a brand that’s working towards enhancing the cinematic experience for customers in the comfort of their homes. We believe this is a perfect partnership of two brands that have been associated with the world of entertainment for decades now.”