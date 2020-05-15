TCL proudly supports ‘Make in India’ Initiative

New Delhi: Following the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a prime focus on boosting Indian products and services, TCL, a global top two television brand and leading consumer electronics company has reaffirmed its strong support towards the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

TCL’s first manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh (AP), started its construction on December 22, 2020, is also the largest manufacturing facility outside China, . With an investment of INR 2400 Crores, the unit has a production capacity of 8 million (22-55 inches) TV screens and 30 million (3.5-8 inches) mobile screens, annually.

The plant also aims to generate more than 8000 direct and indirect jobs for residents in the city.It has been providing a major fillip to the consumer electronics sector in Andhra Pradesh and helping India revive from the on-going pandemic. Besides, TCL is planning to expand its business footprint across India by setting up an R&D centre in the nearby future.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “We strongly support PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our first manufacturing facility in India has been constructed in line with this vision. Through this, we have been smoothly producing best-in-class TV and mobile screens to meet the changing needs of consumers in Andhra Pradesh. In fact, we have also given several employment opportunities to residents of AP and helping them survive the pandemic. Further, we have plans to expand our business and will also set up an R&D centre in the times to come.”