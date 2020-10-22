TCL QLED Ranks 2nd Most Sold Out Smart TV at Ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival

TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, has recently achieved the rank of second most sold-out QLED TV Brand at Amazon Great Indian Festival within first 48hours of the sale going live. Additionally, it has witnessed to be at No. 1 for selling the highest number of 50’inch QLED TV within 48 Hours at the same event. With this new milestone, the brand once again makes it stature strong on this giant eCommerce platform and ensures its commitment towards the consumers during this annual shopping fest.

As the festive mood is soaring high for the Indian consumers, TCL has aptly added excitement to this by offering upto 65% discount on the MRP of all its products. This deal is enabling the customers to get their hands on the cutting-edge TCL 2020 QLED TV Sets. The QLED models come with advanced features such as Quantum dot technology for the truly immersive viewing experience, and Hands-free Voice Control, enabling users to operate their device by giving simple voice commands directly to the TV without remote control.

It also has Dolby Vision brings extraordinary colour, contrast, and brightness to the screen, transforming your viewing experience and Dolby Atmos transports you into the story with moving audio that flows all around you with breathtaking realism.

Along with this QLED offers the brand is also having lucrative offers on its recently launched 4K UHD model P715.It is also equipped with 4K HDR and hands-free Voice Control to make your TV viewing experience hassle-free and impactful.

Commenting on this new milestone, Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Senior Marketing Manager, TCL India, commented, “With the arrival of the festive season, Indian consumers are now looking for the best quality product that also suits their budget. We at TCL India are fully committed to make this carnival the most exciting one for our consumers.

Our aim is to deliver the best products within an affordable price range and make it available for our fans in every nook and corner of the country. At this Amazon Great Indian Festival, we are delighted to be the second most preferred QLED TVbrand within 48 hours. We will keep up with many more such offers throughout the festive season.”

The latest offers emphasize the brand’s promise to deliver the best in the market at excitingly affordable price points, aiming to win customers’ hearts and maintain long-standing relations with them. With the growing popularity the brand has always maintained to surprise its customers with innovative product technologies