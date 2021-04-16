TCL rolls out new exciting offers on 4K, 4K UHD and 4K QLED TVs on TV Upgrade Day

New Delhi April 16, 2021: TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, is back again with exciting offerings on smart TVs as part of TV Day on Amazon. The brand will be selling 4K P615, 4K UHD P715 and 4K QLED C715 at appealing prices, starting at INR 29,999. The sale will go live from 16th April to 19th April 2021.

4K P615

The device comes with multiple stunning features like SMART HDR to deliver content in HDR-like quality in terms of both contrast and color, and Micro Dimming to analyze each of the video frames in sync with LED backlight for an optimized viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Audio to enhance content consumption with rich, clear and powerful sound output. Another appealing factor is its slim and narrow design, which makes the TV look simple yet elegant with your modern home décor. The TV is available in three variants: 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch, priced at INR 29,999, INR 38,999 and INR 43,999, respectively.

4K UHD P715

Besides its striking full-screen design, this TV features Dynamic Color Enhancement to provide a vibrant video experience, Micro Dimming to offer superior video quality using intelligent algorithms, 4K Upscaling to convert low-quality video into 4K resolution, and Hands-free Voice Control to operate the device using simple voice commands or directly speaking with it instead of a remote. Speaking of audio, this device also supports Dolby Audio to ensure that users consume content in a realistic and crystal-clear voice. Available in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch, these TVs are priced at INR 32,990, INR 43,999 and INR 45,999, respectively.

4K QLED C715

A much advanced and high-end device than the aforementioned, C715 offers Quantum Dot Technology that delivers spectacular visual experience by filtering out dull color and enhancing color purity, Dramatic Dolby Vision for displaying ultra-vivid pictures and brighter highlights for the most true-to-life viewing experience, HDR 10+ for a much-enhanced video consumption quality, IPQ Engine to augment the display effect, and Hands-free voice control – as mentioned above – for better and convenient control. The TV follows a minimalist design style that makes it go perfectly with any wall paint or décor. In terms of sound quality, the device supports Dolby Atmos and also features DTS Smart Audio Processing for an ultra-superior audio experience, taking entertainment to a new zenith. It also comes in three variants: 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at INR 51,999, INR 57,999 and INR 89,999, respectively.

Speaking on the new offerings, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “We are super excited to bring some of our best 4K smart TVs to customers at exciting price points. At TCL, we have always focused on manufacturing superior quality products using cutting-edge technologies with cost-effectiveness and affordability factors at the core. We will continue to follow this approach in our upcoming developments and strive to deliver the best to our customers at affordable rates.”