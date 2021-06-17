TCL to Redefine Video Gaming in India with Upcoming C-series Smart TVs

New Delhi: The global Top-2 TV Corporation TCL has manufactured an array of spectacular products with cutting-edge technologies for new-age customers at affordable prices. Delivering on this mission, the brand is now excited to announce yet another breakthrough addition to its C-series smart TVs.

The new advancement is designed to take video gaming a notch higher with a bigger display, smoother processing, and powerful engine, ensuring a highly optimized gaming experience for users. It is expected to offer advanced gaming features such as a 4-way HDMI 2.1 port, WiFi 6, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) for seamless action gameplay with low-input lag, enhanced sound quality, and high connectivity speed.

Sources closer to the brand said, “the brand is taking gaming experience to an all new level and aims provide a more enjoyable and immersive Game Master experience, a high refresh rate dynamic compensation, to make every image and scene smoother. You will see it very soon on June 30, 2021.”