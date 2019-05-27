‘TCL TV Days’ are back on Amazon India from 22 to 24 May, with no-cost EMIs starting from INR 1,998

Adhering to its commitment of bringing cutting-edge technology and entertainment to the Indian audience, TCL announced TCL TV Days from 22 to 24 May, exclusively on Amazon India. The global top-2 television brand is coming up with easy exchange offers and zero-cost EMIs, in addition to exciting discounts on its top-performing products, to bring the best of home entertainment solution to every Indian household.

Spanning three days, TCL TV Days will allow customers to take home innovative TCL TVs across categories such as smart, QLED, and Ultra HD TVs on attractive zero-cost EMIs as low as INR 1,998. Users making the purchase during TCL TV Days on Amazon India will also enjoy several value-added benefits like hassle-free delivery, no cost EMIs, no charge installation, and free wall mounts.

TCL 40S62FS is one amongst the premium TVs listed for sale. The 40-inch Smart LED TV that comes equipped with cutting-edge hardware and home entertainment technology, and will now be available for sale for INR 17,990 during the three-day campaign, as against the original price of INR 28,990. Passionate consumers can also take home the 75-incher TCL 75C2US at a whopping discounted price of INR 149,990, instead of INR 249,990. Users can grab similar exciting discounts on 15 of TCL’s best performing and popular products.

Simply click on the link and explore more: Amazon.in/tcl

Owing to its partnership with Amazon India, TCL is ensuring easy last-mile availability of its products across multiple geographies, allowing every Indian household to get the best-quality home entertainment system at extremely comfortable prices.