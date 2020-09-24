TCL TV Days to go live tomorrow! Take home some of the best TCL TVs, starting from INR 18,999

India, September 24, 2020: Giving new-age consumers more reasons to stay entertained, TCL, a global top-two television brand and leading consumer electronics company, is hosting TCL TV Days on Amazon. As part of this exclusive sale, the brand will be offering full HD, 4K Ultra HD and AI 4K UHD TVs at attractive price points, starting from INR 18,999. The sale will go live on September 25, 2020, and remain active till September 27, 2020.

Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India said, “Today’s modern consumer always looks for newer ways to stay entertained, and is keen to spend wisely. Catering exactly to this demand, we at TCL have come up with exciting deals and are offering some of the best FHD and UHD smart TVs at affordable price points. With such offerings, not only do we attract consumers to buy our TVs but also ensure that they get the best entertainment solutions at prices that perfectly align with their need.”

TCL is offering four different models: TCL FHD S6500FS, TCL 4K Ultra HD P8E, TCL AI 4K UHD P8S, and TCL AI 4K UHD P8. S6500FS is available only in 40-inch variant at INR 18,999. P8E has two variants, 43-inch and 65-inch, at INR 26699 and INR 55,499, respectively. P8S with far-field voice search feature has two variants, 55-inch and 65-inch, priced at INR 41499 and INR 59499, respectively. P8 is also available in two variants, 43-inch and 65-inch, at INR 24699 and INR 53499 respectively.

The FHD models come with features like HDR, IPQ engine and micro dimming for enhanced viewing experience. The 4K UHD devices, on the other hand, offer hands-free voice control, HDR Pro, Dolby DTS and smart home interconnectivity, among others. Also, these TVs have a separate sports mode feature to watch sports and action movies with a life-like experience. These devices are also equipped with Dolby Audio for a truly immersive audio output.

TCL has enjoyed a successful run in the Indian market, having recently celebrated its 4th anniversary. Since its inception, the brand has strived to deliver a mix of best-in-class entertainment solutions and cutting-edge technologies, meeting the demands of tech-savvy consumers at every point possible.