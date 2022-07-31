TCL unveils new product innovations at Ghatkopar Reliance Store, Mumbai, offers exciting deals with additional cashback

Mumbai, July 31st, 2022: Adding more accolades in its four-decades long, fruitful journey, TCL, the global number one Android smart TV brand, has inaugurated three latest next-generation TV innovations at R-city Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai – Reliance Store. The recently unveiled products are TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV &TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV.

Upon buying these products, customers can avail of several exciting offers such as a Video Call Camera worth INR 2,999 and additional cashback of up to INR 10,000 on SBI bank cards. During the inauguration ceremony, social media influencer and popular Indian TV actress Nimrit KaurAhluwaliadisplayed her support and took the wraps off the newly launched products. Nimrit currently featured in Colors TV critically acclaimed show Chhoti Sardarni.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India, said, “There are not many companies that can boast of having a four-decade long journey which is satisfying and gratifying, but we can. At TCL, we have ensured to keep our product innovations and services centred around customer needs. Over the years, we have learned that customers don’t require much, just products that are excellent value for money or can add a dash of convenience to their life with style. In this context, TCL has been successfully launching products that perfectly fit any household. We design products by keeping modern architecture, aesthetics and love for minimalism in mind. Additionally, we ensure that buying a premium TV innovation doesn’t end up burning a hole in customers’ pockets. TCL is through and through a customer-centric brand, and we will continue to walk on this path till eternity.“

Here’s a comprehensive brief of the recently launched products:

TCL C835 New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR

TCL C835 is a formidable mixture of high-end features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, and much more. It offers immersive imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones and stunning brightness to achieve striking contrast, exquisite details, and more than one billion colours powered by QLED technology.

Besides these features and technologies, TCL C835 also comes with Dolby Vision IQ, which leverages Dolby Vision beyond HDR by intelligently optimising the TV for a perfect picture anytime, anywhere. On the other hand, Dolby Atmos offers multidimensional sound with absolute clarity and accuracy that even the most boring scenes appear dynamic and lively, amplified by the magic of built-in speakers.

In addition, the TCL C835 is almost like a gift wrapped in absolute goodness for gaming fans. So, for gamers who enjoy games with 120 FPS, this TV innovation comes with 144Hz VRR, meaning swift responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay.

The device also supports Google TV giving users access to millions of content options aggregated across streaming channels.

TCL C835 is available in 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at INR 119,990, INR 159,990, and 229,990 respectively.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV with 120Hz DLG & Game Master

TCL C635 comes with a Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation). It offers unparalleled visuals that make even the most basic movie scenes engaging. The TV innovation is also integrated with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, ensuring that customers can get a 100% dynamic TV-viewing experience.

Furthermore, with the help of novel HDR 10+ technology, TCL C635 optimises picture quality perfect for a 4K display. It channelizes the power and benefits of dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-to-frame variations, accurate brightness, colour saturation, and contrast. It also has an ONKYO sound system and Dolby Atmos, ensuring that the TV audio output is infinitely more captivating.

Additionally, TCL C635 has top-tier game master technology. It has a robust processor that supports even the most high-definition and globally outstanding games without lag.

Apart from the aforementioned features and technologies, TCL C635 also has Google Duo and Magic Camera for users to connect with family, friends, office colleagues or anyone else within a few clicks. It also gives access to Google TV functions so that users can stream millions of content options aggregated across streaming platforms.

TCL C635 also has an ‘OK Google’ facility that provides an entirely hands-free TV-viewing experience. Users can simply give clear-cut voice commands, and their orders will be followed.

TCL C635 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at INR 44,990, INR 54,990, INR 64,990, INR 85,990 and INR 149,990 respectively.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

TCL P735 has everything an excellent TV innovation should have and more. Embedded with Wide Colour Gamut, 4K HDR, Dolby Vision and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), this TV innovation offers breathtaking visuals. From action-packed movies to fast-paced sports broadcasts, watching anything and everything becomes infinitely more engaging with TCL P735. The Dolby Atmos integration adds the right amount of oomph to the TV viewing experience.

This TV innovation comes with HDMI 2.1, which supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with incredible transmission speed and capacity. In addition, TCL P735 takes the TV’s gaming level to new heights. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimization that automatically switches to low-lag presets and offers seamless gameplay.

The TCL P735 also comes with Google TV, allowing consumers to access various content options across streaming services.

TCL P735 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at INR 35,990, INR 41,990, INR 49,990 and 69,990 respectively.