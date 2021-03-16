TCL Vitamin C Filter ACs Now come with Free Installation and Easy Financing with Bajaj Finance

New Delhi, March 16, 2021: Global Top-2 TV Corporation TCL has come up with two exciting offers on its Elite Series Air Conditioners with Vitamin C Filter. The brand is giving free installation to customers with the intent to help them save costs. The ACs are also backed by easy financing options through Bajaj Finance Scheme of 10/0, making shopping more convenient for customers. The offers are available on 1-ton and 1.5-ton ACs, starting at INR 26,990 and INR 31,992.

With a Vitamin C filter, these ACs offer an additional layer of protection in the form of enhanced air cleansing and health benefits, in addition to silver ion and dust filters that ensure a clean and virus-free environment for users. The devices also come equipped with Titan Gold evaporator and condenser that prevent dust from accumulating on the surface and thereby increasing durability of the machine.

Vijay Mikkilineni, AC Business Unit Head, TCL India said, “Manufacturing products that are powered by world-class technologies and ensure optimum safety and comfort is one of our top priorities at TCL. Our new upgraded ACs with Vitamin C filter are created with this vision in mind. Another element that we keep at the forefront of our operations is affordability. We always strive to make our products affordable for our users, so that they can use the best without affecting their budget. This time we thought of combining both the elements into one super offer and make shopping more convenient and rewarding for our customers.”

The ACs also sport a high-frequency compressor that ensures rapid cooling by bringing temperature from 27 to 18 degrees Celsius in about 30 seconds, and an AI Ultra-inverter compressor that ensures up to 50% energy saving. R32 eco-friendly refrigerant, 100% copper tubing, four-way airflow, Google Assistant, TCL Home app, and ‘I Feel Technology’ for high-precision temperature detection, are some of the other offerings that the ACs bring to thetable.