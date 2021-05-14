TDI Infratech ‘Shot of Hope’ campaign second phase begins; 300 workers, staff vaccinated

TDI Infratech, the region’s leading real estate player, in association with the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, conducted the second phase of Tricity’s biggest vaccination campaign, ‘Shot of Hope’ at TDI Business Centre, Mohali. The Covishield vaccine shots were given to 300 people, including construction workers, maintenance staff employed at the TDI Smart City project, and their family members.

The vaccination drive was being independently managed by the TDI group. Last week, the group organized the first phase of the ‘Shot of Hope’ campaign, where around 400 people comprising channel partners, families of TDI Business Centre were vaccinated with Covishield. TDI conducted the drive for all the age groups to break the chain of COVID-19. The medical staff present at the site took full precautions and closely monitored people after vaccines were injected.

Elaborating on the ‘Shot of Hope’ campaign, Mr. Akshay Taneja, MD, TDI Infratech, said, “We are glad to support our community in testing times like these. TDI Infratech holds a reputation in the industry due to the relentless efforts of the employees, workers, and other stakeholders associated with us. Presently, vaccination has become extremely important for the welfare of every family. With our campaign, we are trying to safeguard each family.”