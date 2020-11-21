TDI to invest Rs 100 crore in Park Street, Mohali

TDI Infratech Limited announced that it is going to invest Rs 100 crore in its latest offering Park Street coming up in Sector 118 Mohali. Spread over 1.38 acres, the commercial project will have a total built-up area of 1.5 lakh sq ft and will be delivered by December 2022. The project is being developed as retail, food & entertainment hub of the Punjab region inviting the best of the food brands from across the world and different states of India. Ideally located and facing the 200 ft International Airport Road connecting Chandigarh-Kharar Road to NH-21, the catchment of the project are the Tdi smart city residents and nearly three lakh city customers.

An integral part of TDI Smart City Mohali, all units in the project will be facing 200 ft wide Mohali International Airport Road.

The project is strategically located in the vicinity of more than 10,000 flats in projects such as Wellington Heights I, II and Extension, Gillco Group Housing, Spring Leaf, Complete Homes, Casa Floors, Connaught Residency, Park Hills, Royal Fame, Acme Heights, Paras Panorama, and Palm Village; around 1500 more flats will come up at TDI City in future.

Talking about the development, Vimal Monga, Vice President of Sales & Leasing (Commercial), TDI Infratech Ltd, said, “We are committed to the quality development & making this project a success as this will be completely a lease model project that will be able to fetch handsome & stable returns to our investors and stakeholders, also it will add greater value to the whole TDI CITY, Park Street is our endeavour to provide a better lifestyle to the residents of the area and people of the city in general. The commercial project has been conceptualized and designed with intellect combined with futuristic thinking. All our projects in this area have got a tremendous response, and we would like to continue the winning streak.”

Centrally located in and around 1000 acres of the residential area, the Park Street will have a basement plus six floors with unit sizes varying between 327 sq ft and 3500 sq ft. With ample parking space of more than 200 cars, the price of the units here starts from Rs 30 lakh. Park Street by TDI will have Branded Grocery Stores, retail stores, 3 screen multiplex, Foodcourt, Gaming Zone, Gymnasium, Drive through, Lounge & bars, restaurants, bakeries, Gadget stores and many other category stores.

The commercial project will also have Delhi based food court Brand Epicuria. The first Epicuria is successfully running in Nehru Place, New Delhi, and is known for providing the best restaurants in the city, offering every kind of cuisine. New Delhi’s Epicuria has brands such as Beer Café, Burger King, Café Coffee Day, Chaayos, Lords of Drinks, Dominos, Taco Bell, Moti Mahal, Inox Cinema, and many more.

In Mohali, TDI Infratech Limited has delivered projects such as TDI Business Centre, Connaught Plaza, TDI Connaught Place, Taj Plaza, and Mohali 1. Where, Garam Dharam owned by Bollywood veteran Dharmender, Looks salon, Pyramid cafe and Beer cafe are some of the outlets already operational in Tdi Smart city.