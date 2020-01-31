Teach For India hosts ‘Kids Education Revolution’ aimed at reimagining India’s education system

Teach For India, a non-profit organisation working towards the vision of an excellent education for all children, brings the 3rd Edition of ‘Kids Education Revolution’ National Summit to New Delhi on 8th and 9th February, 2020 at The American Embassy School. The summit will be preceded by a unique and impactful opening ceremony- KER Night at K.V.Auditorium, Delhi Cantonment from 6:30pm to 9:00pm on 7th February.

An original programme from Teach For India’s Innovation Cell, Kids Education Revolution is an ambitious collective of organisations and schools, who have come together to reimagine education at scale and are driven by the power of student leadership. It seeks to empower students beyond what classroom teaching alone can offer.

At the Summit, participants will get the chance to go through the “Museum of Grey Sunshine”- a pop-up museum experience, which will showcase the truth and hope of the education system in India, while also reflecting on the role they have played in this.

Through the rest of the day, participants will get to take part in Reimagining Sessions that will push their thinking and provide them with tangible takeaways and resources. These sessions include thought-provoking topics like “Student Governance”, “Sports in Education” and “Schools by and for Children”.

The event will see attendance from notable personalities from the education sector, such as representatives from Riverside School, FunSkool, MaxIndia and Simple Education Foundation. The summit will also see Teach For All network partners from USA, Armenia and China, who will be bringing enriching insights from their context to the platform for shared growth.

KER Night, a magical evening in celebration of student voice, participants will see children from diverse backgrounds share their views on a reimagined education through poetry, art, music, dance, and story-telling. The evening will also see power-packed performances from Manzil Mystics, Ridhima Pandey, Nimo Patel and the Umang Theater Group, in addition to moving panel discussions with Amitabh Kant and Barkha Dutt and Ashish Dhawan.

The hope is that this inspiring coming together of ideas will enable our children to become leaders of today (and not just the future).

Teach For India Over 10 Years:

A part of a global Teach For All network of 50 countries, with a shared vision of an excellent education for all children, Teach For India (TFI) began its operations in 2009, when they onboarded the first cohort of its two year Fellowship programme. The organisation’s mission is to end educational inequity in India by creating a strong pipeline of driven, skilled talent within the educational ecosystem of this nation. TFI seeks to make teaching an aspirational proposition, and looks to encourage more of the country’s qualified workforce to consider it as a profession.

Today, the movement is 3000+ Fellows strong, teaching over 32,000 low-income children in a two-year fellowship programme spanning 7 cities. Post-Fellowship, they join a growing movement of Alumni who work at all levels within the educational sector. They work passionately as teachers, school principals, advisors to government or policymakers, in addition to becoming autonomously successful founders or employees at other non-profit organisations serving underprivileged children.

Leading the organisation through its decade long journey, Shaheen Mistri, Founder & CEO, Teach For India envisions KER as a platform of paramount importance for student leadership. She says- “We need to give our students opportunities to learn through making the world better. Imagine students working on problems and projects they choose and really care about alongside passionate and skilled people at all levels of the education system. Imagine children and adults shifting things by small, consistent, everyday actions of love- If we do this, everything else will improve.”