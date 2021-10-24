Team India Kit Sponsor MPL Sports’ Billion Cheers Jersey now available on udaan

India: The much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 match is just around the corner and cricket fans are already gearing up in Team India colours to cheer for the team. Now, athleisure brand MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team, aims to make the match viewing experience even more memorable for all fans. The brand’s official Team India merchandise will now be available through udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform, with a focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond. The collection, which includes the recently launched “Billion Cheers Jersey,” is one of the largest and most affordable in Indian cricket history and is easily accessible to fans both online and offline.

MPL Sports will leverage udaan’s vast distribution network to offer its range of products across the length and breadth of the country. udaan has a network of over 3 million registered users and 25,0000-30,000 sellers across 900+ cities in the country covering more than 12,000 pin codes. The platform caters to over 1.7 million retailers, chemists, Kirana shops, HoReCa, farmers, etc. doing over 4.5 million transactions per month, making udaan a leader in the b2b eCommerce business. The merchandise will be available for purchase at all leading sports retail stores like Lulu Fashion, All Day sports, Centro, Champion Sports, Shakti Sports, Kitco, Sports Station, and many others.

Commenting on the announcement, Shobhit Gupta, Head – MPL Sports, said “Cricket is not just a sport in India but an emotion that binds people together across the country. With the cricket season in full swing, our aim is to make the official merchandise of the Indian cricket team affordable and accessible to all. We look forward to leveraging udaan’s expansive network and providing an opportunity for a billion fans in India to support our team by proudly sporting the team colours.’’

Kumar Saurabh, Head – Lifestyle Business, udaan, said “We are happy to offer MPL Sports’ official cricket merchandise exclusively to our retailers across India. We will leverage our tech-enabled extensive retail network to ensure that retailers and customers across Bharat have access to these high quality genuine merchandise at an affordable price. We urge cricket fans to watch the matches wearing the Team India jersey as this is the first time these genuine merchandise are brought to them at such affordable prices.”

MPL Sports currently offers a comprehensive collection of official Team India merchandise, including player edition and stadium jerseys, training gear modeled after on-pitch styles, and polos, available for both men and women. The Billion Cheers Jersey draws inspiration from the chants and cheers of billion-plus fans and exhibits their passion on a jersey for the first time ever in the history of Team India.