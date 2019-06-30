Team India To Debut New Away Kit Against England

Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today announced that Team India will debut its first ever Away Kit in Birmingham on 30th June 2019. The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams.

Similar to the recently launched ODI Kit, the away kit is designed to enhance dynamic movements and modern requirement of the sport and the athletes. While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field.

The new total orange and blue colored Away Kits also moves away from a traditional silhouette to using new innovative cut lines alongside dynamic material combinations to emphasize a Multi-dimensional Slash Design and Movement approach.

The limited-edition Team India away kits will be available at select Nike retailers, Myntra and Jabong starting June 28th, 2019.