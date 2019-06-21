Team Netmeds kicks off the first edition of #Netmeds30DayChallenge

At Netmeds.com we believe that health and wellness is engrained in the DNA of the organisation. As one of the first disrupters in the retail pharma segment, Netmeds.com since its inception strives to provide access to quality and affordable healthcare to the nation. To invoke the same fervour in its employees, Netmeds.com introduced the first edition of the #Netmeds30DayChallenge.

The campaign works along the lines of the internationally popular health and fitness challenge where an individual sets a fitness goal and strives to achieve and follow through for 30 days. Employees at Netmeds will also document their fitness journey on different social media platform like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to encourage and inspire their friends and family to lead a healthy and fit life. At the end of 30 days the individual with the best fitness journey stands a chance to win an all expense paid trip to meet Netmeds’ brand ambassador and cricketing icon, MS Dhoni. The first and the second runner ups win a brand new One Plus smart phone, Mi Fitness Bands and other exciting prizes.

Speaking about the challenge, Pradeep Dadha, Founder & CEO, Netmeds.com said, “Netmeds.com has always been an advocate of practices that promote good health. We believe that this journey rightfully starts with us. Promoting a healthy and fit life resonates with our brand identity and mantra and what better way to inspire and invoke the spirit of Netmeds than with a fitness challenge. The challenge motivates the employees to take a step forward every day and be #StrongerThanYesterday.”

Rajib Bhattacharya, Head-HR Netmeds.com added, “At Netmeds, we believe that a healthy mind & body translates to a healthy outlook, which impacts our day to day life. Today an individual spends more than 50% of their time at work and it is essential that we not only unite the organisation towards a common goal but encourage them to be the best version of themselves. With high-pressure jobs and sedentary lifestyle takes a toll on an individual’s health, we here at Netmeds, try to break that pattern and in turn improve productivity and quality of life, both at work and home.”

The #Netmeds30DayChallenge commenced on 10th June 2019 and the results will be announced on 10th July 2019.