Tech and STEM jobs continue to increase, Bangalore leads in postings as well as job seeker interest: Indeed

Bengaluru, 26 April, 2022: Data from Indeed, the world’s no. 1 job site, reveals that tech and STEM job postings in India have seen a steady increase since 2015. Growing over 38% and 37% respectively, the prominence of tech and STEM roles have significantly increased since the onset of the pandemic in 2020.

Bangalore is the city with the highest number of job postings (32.5%) and as well as job seeker interest (16%) across both tech and STEM fields, followed by Pune with 11% in job postings across tech and STEM and 9.6% and 9.5% for postings and clicks in STEM respectively. Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai round off the top five cities for tech and STEM jobs. The top job role across both tech and STEM fields is software engineer, with the share of jobs in tech at 8.6 % and in STEM at 8.4%. This is followed by application developer at 6.8% in tech and 6.7% in STEM and full stack developer (4%).

Source: Indeed – Job postings from tech and STEM roles have an upward trend

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales for Indeed India said “There is no denying that we are seeing an unprecedented growth in digitisation and this was evident even before the pandemic. However, the pandemic has quickened the pace of technology adoption creating a huge demand for skilled talent. Interestingly our data shows that both Tech and STEM jobs are increasing; highlighting the fact that the companies have already set the base for the workforce of the future. The time for tech and STEM jobs has never been more ripe as witnessed by competitive packages and benefits offered by companies to hire the best talent. These digital-savvy workforce will only empower Indian enterprises, SMBs and startups in bringing a radical change in the Indian technology ecosystem. “

Timeline % Change in Job Share % Change in Clicks Share tech stem tech stem Feb 2019 vs Feb 2020 9% 8% 4% 4% Feb 2020 vs Feb 2021 17% 17% 6% 7% Feb 2021 vs Feb 2022 8% 9% -15% -13

However, Indeed’s data also indicates that the job clicks for tech and STEM roles have decreased in the last one year. From February 2021 to February 2022, clicks on tech and STEM jobs have decreased by 15% and 13% respectively. This indicates that while demand for these roles continues to soar, there exists a gap in terms of the supply for these jobs.