Tech-enabled platforms in India that are upscaling professionals across different sectors

The digital revolution has transformed the education industry, and tech-enabled platforms have emerged as a game-changer in upskilling and reskilling professionals across different sectors in India. These platforms offer learners access to quality education, flexible learning options, personalized feedback, and industry-relevant curriculum.

Accreda: Accreda (a Keybridge Global Education venture) is a personalized career-building platform that ensures learners are always employable and job-ready. Keybridge Global Education (Keybridge) is a new-age edtech company that is focused on enhancing employability outcomes. Accreda is Keybridge Global Education’s initiative to bridge the gap between current academic career preparation and the on-the-job skills required for a productive and agile workforce.

ITLH: Information Technology Learning Hub (ITLH), an initiative of an IT firm ‘Centillion-a division of Amexs Business Solutions Pvt LTD’, is started with the intent of helping students improve their coding skills and knowledge through real-life practical experience. ITLH has pledged to redefine the professional skill development of youth by giving them an opportunity for experiential learning and imparting them with practical knowledge. Learning and growth are being redefined and students are looking for solutions that are of quality

Coursera: Coursera is a global online learning platform that partners with top universities and institutions to offer courses and programs in fields like business, computer science, data science, and more. Coursera provides affordable access to high-quality education and offers various certification options to learners.

Udacity: Udacity is an online education platform that focuses on tech-related courses and programs in areas like programming, data science, artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, and more. Udacity offers project-based learning, industry-relevant curriculum, and personalized feedback to learners.

In conclusion, the rise of tech-enabled platforms in India has transformed the education industry and has opened up new opportunities for professionals to upskill and advance their careers. With the growing demand for digital skills and the need for continuous learning, these platforms have become essential for professionals to stay competitive and thrive in the fast-changing job market.