Tech enabling better credit analysis in Fintech

Fintech, or Financial Technology, is rapidly gaining progress with consumers as a more accessible option compared to traditional payment and banking systems offered by financial firms. As new fintech tools and programming develop to disrupt the established model, financial services are enhancing, offering upgraded proficiency, speed and accountability. Previously, a lot of credit application used to get rejected both in consumer loan application and business loan applications. Significant reason being no credit history, bad credit history, lack of documentation and so forth. In this situation, fintech ventured in with new strategies to examine chance in the cases. By filling in financial lifestyle of an individual and handling it through precise algorithms helped assess creditworthiness in a finer way. Better technology application pushed the cases from red region to green. In this way, fintech are playing stretched out arms to banks and monetary foundations helping them with cases that fit the bill for a potential borrower.

CoinTribe

CoinTribe is a leading online loan disbursement platform that provides quick and easy collateral-free loans to small businesses and individuals. It is the only online lending platform which has back-tested its credit model with large banks. The marketplace model facilitates loan origination and credit assessment through CoinTribe before it is shared with the banks. PaaS enables banks and NBFCs to utilize CoinTribe’s platform for effective risk analysis and recommendations to digitally underwrite their own consumers. CoinTribe’s PaaS is equipping lenders across the country to become digital ready and enhance efficiency of their lending process.

Aye Finance

Aye Finance is one such commercial institution built around the mission to solve these challenges of funding MSMEs and enabling their inclusion into the mainstream of the economy. Aye Finance differentiates itself by creating a technically enabled process that builds credit insights through a variety of available business and behavioral data. This effective credit appraisal coupled with the use of modern workflow automation, and a small but engaged workforce is helping bridge the gap between the MSMEs and organized lending.

Satya MicroCapital

Satya MicroCapital is an NBFC-MFI serving low-income entrepreneurs in India’s rural and urban areas. The firm provides prompt, convenient, and affordable collateral-free credit to unbanked and underserved people through a strong credit assessment and centralized approval system.

Happy

Happy assess over 1000 variables about the merchant to underwrite his micro business. Its credit model is based on the merchant’s level of business engagement with the partner, his behaviour towards borrowing, APIs, demographics & business trends. If the merchant is doing healthy business with the partner, he is likely to get a big credit line from Happy Loans. Promising a unique borrowing experience to Indians, Happy Loans provides customized loan offerings to micro enterprise owners to meet their specific demands. It even offers micro business loans that start at as low as Rs. 2,000 for durations as short as 30 days.

MoneyTap

MoneyTap is India’s first app-based consumer credit line. The “Credit Line” means that the bank will issue a limit of up to Rs. 5 Lakh, without any collateral or charging any interest. Against this limit, using the MoneyTap app, consumers can borrow as little as Rs. 3,000 or as much as Rs. 5 Lakh and repay it as EMIs from 2 months to 3 years. The app securely connects with the banking systems to give them not only an instant approval but also a credit limit, depending on individual credit history with real-time data from CIBIL. The technology enables MoneyTap to provide instant decision and instant access to money – 24/7, irrespective of holidays.