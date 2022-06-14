Tech-led relocation start up, HappyLocate to ramp up team in India; plans to hire 600 employees in FY23

National, 14 June 2022: HappyLocate – India’s first tech-based one-stop relocation platform, announced its plans to hire over 200 employees in the next quarter. To supplement the brand’s ambitious growth strategy, the company aims to strengthen its team across six departments sales, HR, accounts, operations, marketing, and tech. With these expansion plans, HappyLocate intends to expand its presence across the country and has mapped out a plan to create new employment opportunities for 600 employees in FY23.

With businesses going back to normal, the company has registered significant growth as the demand for relocations has upsurged in the past year. To further reinforce its position in the market, HappyLocate intends to hire fresh graduates from 50+ universities and experienced professionals across the country. As HappyLocate is following a Hybrid working culture, the employees can work from home and offices on the need-based cases for the next one year. As part of its liberal work culture, the company promotes equal opportunities in the workplace with 32% of its employees being women leading Marketing, HR, and B2B Accounts teams. It also has more than 40% female employees in its operations team as movement managers to ensure interactive and seamless relocation. To further strengthen its vision for a diverse workforce, the company has also hired 70% of its staff from Tier 2/3 cities since its inception.

Speaking on the initiative, Sainadh Duvvuru, CBO & Co-founder, HappyLocate said, “As a company, HappyLocate strives to promote equality and we continue to unlock the great talent that exists inside and outside our organisation. We are looking to hire people, both from metros or Tier2/3 cities and males or females, who can fit perfectly in our dynamic culture. We hire people irrespective of their gender and the cities that they belong to and will continue hiring those who can help us with distinct ideas and can take us to the next level of growth. We have achieved just a bit of our objective and still have miles to go to meet our diversity targets.”

The company is also taking progressive steps by hosting various skilling and knowledge sessions and programmes in empowering both female and male leaders across levels. The company has further invited interested applicants to apply for various positions via the company website and LinkedIn.

HappyLocate has recently raised its Pre-series-A funding led by Inflection Point Ventures and have plans to raise its Series A funding by the end of 2022. The company has also marked its presence globally and have been recently started offering services in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Japan, and Singapore.