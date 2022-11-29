Tech Mahindra Inks MoU with Axiata to Co-Develop 5G Enterprise Solutions Across 5 countries

New Delhi – November 29th, 2022: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Axiata Group Berhad (“Axiata” or “the Group”), a leading mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-develop and market innovative 5G enterprise solutions across Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia.

The MoU aims to accelerate the seamless expansion of innovative new-age and cost-effective 5G solutions across industries, including manufacturing, oil & gas, and smart cities & services, among others. The partnership will combine Tech Mahindra’s industry knowledge to provide specialized services and digital solutions to customers, 5G enterprise solutions capabilities, SI (System Integrator) capabilities, and its domain expertise in planning, designing, deployment & management of private wireless networks, along with Axiata’s network infrastructures and product & services.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Business Head, Communications-Media-Entertainment for EMEA and APJI Markets, said, “5G is the new evolved technology fabric which enables a seamless connection of fast and intelligent devices and provides an enhanced customer experience in the digital world. Tech Mahindra has created 100+ 5G For Enterprise (5G4E) industry solutions across all sectors which provide end-to-end digital solutions for enterprises to enable digitalization at pace in this new 5G arena. Tech Mahindra’s 5G4E solutions, coupled with Axiata’s leading communication 5G connected services and their focus on digital telco, digital business, and digital infrastructure, will help us extend our 5G services portfolios to deliver tangible business value to customers across APJI markets and help digitize enterprises across verticals. We are confident that this partnership will bolster growth, productivity, and innovation to monetize opportunities in 5G for Enterprises (5G4E).”

Dr Gopi Kurup, Chief Executive Officer, Axiata Enterprise, said, “At early stages of 5G trials and rollout, all of our regional Enterprises clients are anticipating and positioning for the transformational enablers that the new technology offers for their core businesses.

The availability of 5G capabilities opens up innovative possibilities in achieving digital transformation strategies for various Enterprises and industries. The guarantee of an improved and faster network performance to meet the high demands on network latency, reliability, and security is needed in delivering vertical industry solutions.

In line with Axiata’s vision in becoming The Next Generational Digital Champion by 2024, Axiata Enterprise is committed in ensuring all our operators deliver best-in-class solutions beyond fixed mobile connectivity services. Leveraging the combined strengths of our operators’ mobile connectivity expertise and Tech Mahindra’s experience in delivering business transformation towards IR 4.0, we look forward to bringing 5G enabled Smart Services to Enterprise clients within our footprint, focused on key industries of O&G, Cities and Manufacturing,” Dr Gopi added.

The new use cases and solutions developed as part of the MoU will help make enterprises future-ready for the 5G wave by providing a robust roadmap, unlocking new revenue streams, and eliminating business and operational inefficiencies.

This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.