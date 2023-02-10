Tech Mahindra Ranked Number 1 in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023

New Delhi – 10th February, 2023: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been ranked number 1 in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2023.

Tech Mahindra has been ranked amongst the top 1% of organizations in the global IT Services segment. The S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook aims to distinguish individual companies, within their industries, that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. Over 7,800 companies were assessed for the 2023 Yearbook, representing USD 84 trillion in market capitalization with 708 companies selected for this year’s Yearbook.

The recognition reflects Tech Mahindra’s ongoing commitment to drive its sustainability agenda across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles through focused initiatives such as improved processes and policies, audits and assessments, human resources programmes, social engagements, transitioning to net zero, water stewardship projects, adopting circular economy practices, investing in innovation and green technologies and solutions, amongst others.

Sandeep Chandna, Chief Sustainability Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Sustainability is in the very core of our organization, with our strategy, culture, and future, all aligned towards ensuring a sustainable organization. Our more than a decade-long commitment towards ESG has helped us understand and develop policies that integrate sustainability and business profitability. This recognition by S&P Global is a testament to our ESG culture. It underlines that we are on the right track to becoming an organization focused on environment stewardship, social development, and robust corporate governance.”

Tech Mahindra has established a decarbonization roadmap to ensure they are net zero by 2035. Tech Mahindra has implemented a carbon price to reduce GHG emissions and invested in various sustainability projects such as increasing renewable energy mix, improving energy efficiency, implementing Environmental Management Systems, and investing in LEED and Green Building Certifications.

Tech Mahindra, a pioneer in sustainability and its end-to-end ESG offerings, including consulting and advisory services along with leading digital solutions across value chain, is bringing thought leadership and accelerating customers’ journey towards a more sustainable business. Tech Mahindra is offering its strategic IT-based solutions for businesses to manage their ESG KPIs, corporate sustainability framework, and conduct climate risk assessment.