Tech service provider Reverse Logix leases space at Spaze I-tech Park

Gurugram: Spaze Group has leased out 10000 sq ft space to California-based SAAS technology service provider Reverse Logix at its commercial project Spaze I-Tech Park in Sector 49, Sohna Road, Gurgaon.

x

Reverse Logix is the only end-to-end, centralized, and fully integrated returns management system built specifically for retail, ecommerce, manufacturing and 3PL organizations. Whether B2B, B2C or hybrid, the Reverse Logix platform facilitates, manages, and reports on the entire returns’ lifecycle. Organizations that rely on Reverse Logix deliver a vastly superior customer returns experience, save employee time with faster workflows, and increase profits with 360⁰ insight into returns data.

Spread over 10.7 acres at the prime location of Sector-49, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Spaze I-Tech Park is the biggest IT park of Gurugram. Spaze i-Tech Park, which has a-state-of-the-art communication system, hosted with extensive spaces for offices, commercial spaces and restaurants, 1.4 million sq ft of commercial spaces amalgamated with the best of retail infrastructure to provide IT and ITeS sector a novel experience.