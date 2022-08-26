Tech Upskilling platform Learnbay Launches Innovation Labs in over 7 cities for working professionals

Learnbay, a new-age tech upskilling and reskilling courses platform, has launched Project Innovation Labs in over 7 cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Bangalore. Through these centers, students will be able to work on industry-certified projects while collaborating with project mentors and other learners to gain hands-on experience.

The idea behind these innovation labs is to give working professionals the chance to work on university-like projects without having to quit their jobs or go to a traditional classroom. Learnbay students can easily walk into any of these hubs to get enhanced learning experiences in addition to their online learning courses at no added cost.

Each of these labs has roughly 20 students in each batch, who are accommodated by 3–4 faculty members.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Gupta, co-founder, and CEO of Learnbay said, “Candidates frequently find it difficult to move forward with the interview process due to a lack of proficiency in the project training phase. We also observed that the majority of online instruction is not suitable for all students. As a result, we established Project Innovation Lab to deliver direct value to our students by encouraging engagement and interpersonal connection.”

The Project Innovation Lab is part of its hybrid learning approach, which helps students stay ahead of the competition in the job market. Its main goal is to give students offline project training that includes real-time problem solving and live mentorship.

There are approximately eight to twelve sessions available because Learnbay has made a variety of projects available through its hybrid model. These sessions are adaptable to the needs of the students. The biggest benefit of the Project Innovation Lab for students is that they can easily choose a live revision if they run into a problem before a session.

Learnbay intends to establish more specialized training hubs around India in the future, as well as increase the number of trainers across all locations. Learnbay’s mission is to remove all barriers to learning and upskilling for its students.