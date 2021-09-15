Techcombank Goes “Cloud First” with AWS to Transform Customer Experience

Bangalore —Today, Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) announced that it has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company, as its preferred cloud provider to enhance customer experience. Techcombank will harness the breadth and depth of AWS cloud services to support its vision to “change banking, change lives” and facilitate the rapid development of innovative new products and services that help Vietnamese individuals, businesses, and corporations grow. The multi-year collaboration will also focus on establishing a cloud skills program to provide the bank’s employees with access to the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering and promote an environment of rapid and continuous innovation. Using AWS, Techcombank gains the reliability and scalability to offer new digital financial services faster, while remaining highly secure and compliant.

Techcombank’s “change banking, change lives” vision requires the ability to launch new differentiated offerings quickly for Vietnamese consumers at speed and scale. To achieve its vision and to set itself apart from others in the market, Techcombank determined that cloud technology would be integral to its strategy and execution. Techcombank will migrate the majority of its applications from on-premises infrastructure to AWS, taking advantage of the cloud’s scalability, and build an integrated data platform to leverage the cloud’s data analytics capabilities. This platform will enable the bank to make decisions in real time, understand customers better, accelerate the innovation of new products and services, and enhance customer service and online experience.

As part of the collaboration between Techcombank and AWS, AWS will also support Techcombank with setting up and accelerating innovation and digital talent development programs. These new capabilities are intended to help the bank become more responsive to customer needs and bring solutions to the market faster, further differentiating Techcombank from other financial services players.

Techcombank is an early adopter and pioneer of new technologies, standards, and solutions (e.g., Basel II, IFRS9 Zero Fee). The bank is now working closely with AWS to showcase the benefits of cloud as the country’s financial services sector continues to mature, further promoting cloud adoption in the industry.

In executing its vision “change banking, change lives”, Techcombank will also invest in training initiatives to upskill employees and develop talent as the bank successfully migrates to AWS. To foster an environment of innovation while building a workforce for the future, Techcombank is leveraging AWS training programs including AWS Skills Guild, a comprehensive skills enablement program designed to build cloud fluency across the organization, for 700 employees. Self-paced digital training on cloud fundamentals will also be made available to all employees of the bank. AWS training offers live classes with instructors which will help upskill 2,000 participants over the next 24 months. Techcombank will offer foundational training like the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner course to non-technical staff, while technical training will be available for all technical staff working closer to the cloud migration. Technical training classes will range from intermediate to advanced topics including architecting, developing, machine learning, and security. This initiative by Techcombank will also see the formation of a Cloud Champion network, initially led by 25 employees known as Cloud Champions, who will facilitate study groups and offer peer-to-peer coaching to further provide employees with cloud skills to encourage innovation.

Techcombank is using AWS Educate to connect and reach diverse, global cloud talent for employment opportunities at the bank. The bank is holding activities including an upcoming virtual job fair and targeted employment campaigns for recent university graduates who have completed an AWS education curriculum. Later this year, the bank will host the AWS – Techcombank Leadership Forum, a virtual webinar where the companies’ leaders will discuss the future of technology in Vietnam, and opportunities at Techcombank.

“Transforming our workforce with AWS cloud skills is key to achieving our vision of enabling individuals, businesses, and corporations to progress and thrive sustainably. By building cloud capabilities and leveraging AWS, we strengthen our resilience, and can focus on innovating financial products and services faster to solve customer challenges and uplift communities” said Jens Lottner, CEO, Techcombank.

“The combination of a bold vision, a high performing leadership team, and AWS is a recipe that can not only change banking, but change lives. Techcombank is a leading example of where these ingredients co-exist and AWS is privileged to work with Techcombank as they embark on this ambitious journey. Techcombank is harnessing the differentiated breadth, depth, operational resilience, and fine-grained security of AWS to innovate at pace on behalf of their customers. In addition to the differentiated technology benefits, we are delighted to extend our collaboration to encompass culture, workforce re-skilling, continuous learning, and enablement at scale. This will equip Techcombank with a cloud fluent workforce to deliver, innovative financial services products, helping Vietnamese consumers reach their full potential.”, said Conor McNamara, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN.