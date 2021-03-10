TechFlow’s EMI Services Wins Contract to Help U.S. Marine Corps Base Range Operations at Camp Pendleton, California

EMI to support The West Coast’s Premier Fleet Marine Force Training Base with Range Facilities and Grounds Maintenance Support

San Diego, CA : TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, announced that TechFlow Mission Support doing business as EMI Services received an award in partnership with Mentor-Protégé partner MERP Systems as MERPTech, LLC from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest covering Range Facilities and Grounds Maintenance at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton (MCBCP), California.

With EMI Services as the mentor partner, MERPTech will provide facility investment services, pest control, and grounds maintenance at various training ranges on MCB Camp Pendleton.

“We are both humbled and honored to start work on this contract in support of the United States Marine Corps, NAVFAC and other tenant units on MCB Camp Pendleton. It is a small part of supporting ‘combat readiness of the Operating forces’ there, but we take it very seriously,” said Anthony Aquino, President of TechFlow’s EMI Services. “All of our key personnel on contract are former Marines who are excited to support the Range Operations Division on the base.”

For over 30 years, EMI Services has been an industry leader in providing world-class DOD base operation support services, range maintenance, logistics support and engineering services. By focusing on its customers, EMI has earned a stellar reputation for providing quality, innovative services.

“Being able to support the men and women who serve in the military is always an honor but to do so here in our own community in the greater San Diego area is something special,” said Robert Baum, CEO of TechFlow. “TechFlow brings a strong commitment to quality and innovation in our base and range operations support, and I know we will continue that commitment at Camp Pendleton and stay ‘Always Ahead.’”