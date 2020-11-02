Techfynder adds 122,000 contractors globally; experiences 45 fold user growth in India

One-stop solution for hiring IT contractors globally, Techfynder, has added 44,000 contractors from India over the past year. The platform now has 45,000 contractors registered from the country, depicting a 45-fold increase in its Indian user base vis-a-vis last year’s 1,000 contractors.

More than 122,000 contractors have joined the platform globally during the Q3 of the calendar year 2020 – a 32% QoQ growth in terms of users. Techfynder now sees a daily user rate of 87% by IT contractors, with 250 clients actively hiring.

Launched in October 2019, Techfynder is a unified platform that streamlines the process of hiring professional contractors. The intelligent platform matches top-quality contractors with the roles they’re most qualified for. Its matching algorithm considers a contractor’s skills, experience, preferred rates, and location for a given contract.

It further enables contractors to communicate directly with hiring managers across various segments around the world and get immediate feedback. The free-to-use platform for contractors also features an easy onboarding process leveraging its Machine-Learning-driven resume parsing, which helps in building contractor profiles seamlessly.

On the other hand, companies benefit by their ability to create a global contractor pool that they can browse through efficiently, thereby screening only those IT contractors that meet the required criteria. Once a company has selected a contractor, they can communicate with one another directly, undertake interviews by phone or video, and sign contracts using the e-signature service on the platform.

Techfynder’s easy-to-use application provides subscribers with a dashboard to highlight their progress, identify profiles of interest, and prioritize job postings.

Speaking about the latest development, CEO Praveen Madire, Techfynder says, “. At Techfynder, leveraging technology, our vision is to make contractual recruitment as easier and efficient as possible. The high traction across all global markets is a testament to our approach and gives us the motivation to strive harder.

There is a promising future for Techfynder platform, it’s extraordinary to see hugely positive growth in our first year, we aim to have a fully functioning mobile app by next year beginning, which will be a great achievement. In terms of more long term, I expect the number of features that we offer to increase, I expect them to be more extensive and advanced as time goes on.”

Designed to help employers recruit talent on a contract basis, the platform has a simple no commission subscription-based model. With subscriptions starting at $69/month, it is the most affordable recruitment solution at present. Techfynder offers four pricing plans, viz. Free Plan, Standard, Premium, and Strategic License. The plans come with distinctive benefits based on the subscription type and allow businesses to post jobs and view profiles in a bid to hire suitable candidates for niche IT portfolios.

Currently catering to the IT industry, Techfynder aims at expanding its operations to other industries that include Banking, Accounting, Finance, Insurance, Engineering, Human Resources, Recruitment, Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, Life Sciences & Food, and Sales & Marketing.