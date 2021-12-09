Techfynder Celebrates and Highlights Substantial Year-End Growth and Achievements

Global businesses’ inherent strength and resilience came to the fore once again during the past months. While this has not been an easy year, companies have generally proved very capable at adapting to the new environment and better prepared for a fast-changing world. The Irish talent-tech specialist’s Techfynder, which offers solutions for companies to find professional talent globally, wraps up 2021 by recapping its tremendous growth and successes in the year.

After nearly two years of the coronavirus outbreak, there is no question that 2021 was an unpredictable and challenging year for most businesses. However, once again, Techfynder defined strategies to navigate through challenging times. Their global team continued working with partners to tackle challenges and uncover new opportunities, creating a brighter future and a sustainable business.

Praveen Madire, Founder and CEO, led by his entrepreneurial mission to establish a comprehensive platform that bridges professionals and companies globally, kept his passion-driven teams and top performance, ensuring excellence in the products and services delivered for their stakeholders. From the company’s inception at the beginning of 2019 until the present moment, Techfynder has achieved an astounding three-year growth rate of 30% YOY. By December 2021, the enterprise has increased its yearly revenue by more than twice. It has steadily grown its team to over 110 talented employees across international offices in Ireland, UK, India and USA.

“This year was a huge growth year for us, our revenue nearly doubled from the year prior, and we anticipate this continuous growth year-over-year as we strive to help companies and job seekers achieve their own goals with our technology. Despite the global outbreaks, we were able to adapt and accelerate our digital transformation initiatives and smart solutions, so we were prepared to respond to a fast-paced global business environment and stay ahead of the crowd. It’s fundamental to create sustainable digital business models, accessible and global,” says Madire. In the interview, he wraps up the significant challenges of the company this year:

Due to covid restrictions, motivating teams working remotely.

Clients were requesting payment delays due to credit issues.

Brexit IR35 regulations with contract workforce in the UK.

Techfynder expanded its Global Hiring platform to all job seekers in the permanent and contracting job market due to the demands in all sectors throughout the pandemic – the jobseeker base has grown, and the company has top talent across 150 countries. The company has scaled its markets from India, Ireland, the UK, the US, and mainland Europe to new regions in South Africa, ASEAN, the Middle East, and Canada from a market perspective.

Within just a few years of operation, the firm has been shortlisted in the National finals in the Emerge-Tech Startup category at the 2021 National Start-Up Awards, a recognition given by Enterprise Ireland and Startup Ireland. Being shortlisted for the 2nd year in a row was an incredible achievement and a testament to the dedication of their excellent teams.

The start-up has achieved 40% (€675,000) higher revenue this quarter due to investment in technology and the diverse and experienced management and tech teams. The company finishes the business year strong and works with large companies like Oracle, KPMG, HCL, NTT and TietoEVRY, with small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups. Ultimately, for 2022, the company has plans to launch their apps for Android and Apple play stores – the projects are not complete but will be established in early Q2 2022.

“I am overwhelmed with the accomplishments Techfynder has achieved this year and can proudly say that it is because of our outstanding team. Their dedication and passion are why we experienced such robust growth in 2021,” said Madire. “Our future as a company is bright, and we will continue to strive to be the industry leader in global expansion while providing our clients with an outstanding product and service”.