Techfynder’s New Reference Check Functionality promises to innovate the industry, helping employers hire confidently and eliminate gaps in the hiring process.

Techfynder, a global leading HR Tech platform that allows companies and agencies to directly connect with professional talent and to carry out every aspect of the recruiting process via a single portal, announces the launch of a unique Reference Check Functionality, a blockchain-enabled Career Reference Locker for employees to store all their references for applying for new jobs that allow new potential employers check references with previous employees on their work history and vice versa.

This is the first time in the HR Technology industry that a company has developed such innovative and disruptive technology to help employers hire confidently and make better decisions. Techfynder came prepared when allocating a significant budget and strategy for this new functionality and demand.

Traditionally, referencing has been done over the phone, which has been a slow process. Getting answers with higher validity and making more well-informed hiring decisions is vital for a hiring process.

The enterprise informed that they have been working on this new functionality over the last six months. Praveen Madire, Founder and CEO of the firm, explains: “Our clients and job seekers now have digital, secure, unbiased reference checking”. Techfynder continues identifying gaps and opportunities in the market and once again is innovating & automating the HR Tech industry for a seamless hiring process.

Techfynder has become one of the most trusted tech recruitment platforms, used by companies across India, Europe, and the United States. Currently, Techfynder has over 50 clients and allows them direct access to a Global Talent Pool of Professionals in over 150 countries.

Techfynder has become a global company and strives to be an industry leader while providing its clients with outstanding products and services.