Techno India Group organizes an Educational Excursion to Jharkhali, Sundarban for students

Techno India Group has organised an excursion cum adventurous trip to Jharkhali, Sundarban on 14th May,2022. A group of 45 students visited Jharkhali which is considered to be the largest contiguous mangrove forest. The students will be lodging at ‘Jhore, Jole Jongole’ Resort, a part of Ecotourism owned by the group. It is a matter of great excitement for the young learners to join this trip after being confined within four walls for the past two years. The tour has been planned keeping in mind the multidimensional approach of the curriculum catering to the holistic development of the learners. Many activities were planned for the students to utilize this golden opportunity to visit this area of mangroves in person and communicate with the simple hearted inhabitants there. The students were made to study the demographic profile of the socio-economic structure of the area, weather conditions, biodiversity and ecosystem prevalent in the region and to identify the flora and fauna. The students can also unmask the mythical speculations about the rustic myths and folklores. Various cultural activities like ‘Strive and Thrive’, ‘Fetch and Sketch’,

The students showcased their talents through ‘Dancing on the tune’, Memory game, quiz etc. The students also enjoyed the rustic tunes of the Ektara during a spectacular ‘Baul’ performance. This trip will surely become an unforgettable experience for the young learners.