Techno Olympica Knights Comes To A Closure

Kolkata, 2nd February 2023: Techno India Group, the largest private education group in Eastern India, hosted the Second edition of Techno Olympica Knights a five-day gala sports event. This mega sporting event featured over 700 students from 43 schools across West Bengal. The closing ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest SouravGanguly, and other guests of honourMrDibyenduBarua, Chess Grand Master, MrPremjit Sen, Referee & Judge World Karate Federation and Asian Karate Federation, President of Karate Association Of Bengal, MrSubrata Bhattacharya, Renowned Footballer and Prof ManoshiRoychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, Techno India Group.

The closing ceremony included a series of events like Musical Yoga, Aerobics, Zumba, Karate which emphasized the importance of a healthy mind and body. The most interesting part was “Kalaripayattu” an Indian martial art that originated in present daykerela. There was stupendous perdoances by TIGPS students which made the evening truly memorable

‘We are very happy that we are ending the Techno OlympicaKinghts on a grand note. It was heartening to have the top young athletes from West Bengal competing in this platform. We are thankful to the dignitaries for their gracious presence and I personally thank the entire Team of Techno India for putting their best efforts in making this mega event memorable for all. In the coming years we expect the participation of students from more schools”, said Prof. ManoshiRoychowdhury, Co-Chairperson, of Techno India Group.

Techno Olympica Knights ended on a successful note which inculcated self-confidence, teamwork, and leadership among the students. The schools who participated in Techno Olympica Knights were Future Hope School, PurushottamBhagchandka Academic School, GD Birla Centre for Education, Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls High School, Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Shree Sarada Ashram BalikaVidyalaya, N K Pal AdarshaSikhyatan , Shri Shikshayatan School, Andrews High School, South City International School, Lake School For Girls, Ruby Park Public School – Taratala, Andhra Association High School, Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education, National Model High School, St. Joseph and Mary’s School, HariyanaVidyaMandir, DeshabandhuVidyapith Higher Secondary School, DeshabandhuBalikaVidyapith, Bamanghata High School, St. Thomas Girl’s School, BhavansGangabuxKanoriaVidyamandir ,Bishop George Mission School, Salt Lake School, Sai Simanta Model School, Bongoan, TIGPS Garia, TIGPS Konnagar, TIGPS Burdwan, TIGPS Balurghat TIGPS, Mankundu, TIGPS, Guptipara TIGPS, Arihadaha, TIGPS Guskara, TIGA South Kolkata, BidyaBharati Girls High School, Narmada High School, Pathfinder Higher Secondary Public School, DrShyamaprasad Mukherjee Institution, Kheyadaha High School, Kalyani Public School – Barasat, GD Goenka Public School – Dakhineswar, TIGPS, Panagarh& National High School.