Technological advancements to protect your family from Novel Coronavirus

Impact of Covid 19 has taken the world by storm. The swift spread and increase in the number of cases has not just implicated a health calamity and has created social, economic, and political effects that will leave long-lasting lesions to the society. While people all over the world are waiting with bated breath for normalcy to return, India is facing a viral upturn in cases and will soon surpass the 10 million mark. As winter has approached, the second wave domestically and globally are rising leading to the news of hypothetical news of another lockdown in the country.

An important measure in combating the spread of the virus and preventing further loss of life is healthcare infrastructure, especially in far-flung and rural areas. It is a much-needed step to transform the healthcare system and bring changes by revolutionizing the infrastructure.

The companies that have executed successful responses to the crisis report a range of technology capabilities that others don’t—most notably, filling gaps for technology talent during the crisis, the use of more advanced technologies, and speed in experimenting and innovating.

Here we have top tech startups those who have kicked off with innovative technologies:

Aquox AQ DG 2000– The AQUOX AQ-DG 2000 effectively cleans and sterilizes fruits, vegetables, meat & seafood. Kills 99.99% bacteria, virus, pesticides and antibiotics from the surface of the food items and keeps them fresh for a longer period, thereby increasing their shelf life and making their consumption safe and healthy. Tested in Indian NABL Certified Lab for Biocode Efficacy that has been proven to effectively eliminating 99.99% of all pathogens as well as removing residual pesticides, microbes, fungi, yeast and molds.AQUOX is the Biochem division of CloudWalker Streaming Technologies & a group company of Chemical Process Equipment that has more than 50 years of experience. With the ideology of Innovative usage of Tap Water to save yourself life from Coronavirus, aquox has come up with nature’s non-toxic germ killer for the first time in India.

Itek Ozone Box – Itek Ozone Box uses Ozone to eliminate 99% of germs and bacteria. The result of scientific research show that the rate of ozone killing germs and bacteria is much higher than that of using ultraviolet rays and other methods. Ozone works in a relatively sealed environment which allows 360 degree sterilization which can go only straight creating blind spot for disinfection. Ozone also helps removing bad odour making it perfect disinfector.

UVC disinfection Bag – UVC disinfection Bag is the quickest, easiest and most cost-effective way to disinfect any items. This has a branded Philips 11w UVC germicidal lamp. This is fitted with a 1.7 meter cord switch for easy operation. We have use high quality reflective sheet inside for 360° disinfection of 254 nm with highest germicidal properties and a HPL made in India fitting with 1 year Warranty. We have given a special Peephole for you to safety check if the disinfection is in process or not. You can also disinfect items which you cannot with a liquid disinfectant like food items, jewellery, wallets, keys, electronics items, paper/books, and currency.

Fumigation Fogging Machine – The fumigation fogging machine has wide applied fields and can be used for sanitation and prevention in hospitals, clinics, restaurant, hotel and other public places. It is an ideal electric sprayer with reliable performance and convenient use.t is used to control microbial contamination in controlled area.Quite safe to use.It has a great efficiencyGenerate sufficient fog to control contamination.High efficiency electric sprayer perfect for Disinfection in hospitals, clinics,homes, etc. Resistance to fall and aging, durable to use. Ergonomic groove, comfortable to carry. Easy to operate, turn on the power switch to start the spraying work. This machine allows user to operate personally without any technical help. Fogging Machine, For Sanitization : The fogging machine has wide applied fields and can be used for sanitation and prevention in hospital,clinics, restaurant, hotel and other public places. It is an ideal electric sprayer with reliable performance and convenient use