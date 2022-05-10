Technology is interwoven into our daily functioning:Mr. Himanshu Aggarwal, Co- Founder and CTO of Qandle

Mr. Himanshu Aggarwal, Co- Founder and CTO of Qandle- An All-In-One HR Platform:
“Technology is interwoven into our daily functioning, it has radically revolutionised the way we live. With Qandle, we have used modern technologies, including AI/ML and now, our solutions can completely take over the mundane HR tasks of organisations, and leave space for HRs to pursue more strategic roles.This National Technology Day, we want to encourage every techie out there to buckle up and continue learning more advanced technologies as it is going to change the face of tomorrow. As a country, we should aim to be at the forefront of this revolution.”
About Qandle
Qandle: All-In-One HR Platform- founded in 2016, is a young startup focused on re-engineering HR Technology from employees’ perspective. Founded by Chayan Mukhopadhyay (CO-Founder and CEO) and Himanshu Aggarwal (CO-Founder and CTO), Qandle distinguishes itself as a comprehensive solution built with the employees in mind, and covers the entire gamut of HR activities – from hire to retire. It has leveraged technology to develop a modular and extremely flexible solution for organizations looking to deliver the next-generation experience to their teams. Until now, Qandle has served over 400 clients. Qandle’s mission is to build connected, empowered, and engaged workplaces.