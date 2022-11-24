Tecnimont Private Limited Opens a New Office in Delhi-NCR to Support Its EPC Business Growth in India and Worldwide

New Delhi, 24 Nov 2022 – Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), a subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group, today announced the opening of its office in Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) to support the growth of its EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) business in India and other markets worldwide.

The Delhi-NCR office is located in the strategic business area of Gurugram and will help TCMPL further enhance the level of the services offered throughout the country having already established a strong presence in Mumbai with over 2,200 employees, and support offices in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

TCMPL aims to leverage this important milestone by tapping the North Indian engineering talent pool, and to increase its engineering manpower capacity from three to four million manhours per year.

Mr. Milind Baride, Maire Tecnimont India Region Vice President, said: “Expanding our footprint in Delhi is crucial for us in order to service our operations in the Indian market with the aim to focus on the growing opportunities in the EPC segment; moreover, it will support our vision for green initiatives in the country, in line with India’s journey towards a hydrogen-based and carbon-neutral industry and economy”.