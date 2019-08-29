TECNO brings ‘segment-first’ 6.1” HD+ dot notch display and AI front flash at just INR 5499

Following an efficacious launch of the brand’s flagship PHANTOM 9 last month, TECNO the premium smartphone makeris set to – further add to the festive excitement of its fans with the introduction of yet another global product line “SPARK”, thereby strengthening its India portfolio.

After making its mark in the mid-range smartphone segment, the brand is shifting gears with the launch of two all-new entry-level smartphones from its best-selling global ‘SPARK’ series in India, namely TECNO SPARK Go at INR 5,499 and TECNO SPARK 4 Air at INR 6,999.

The newly launched duo goes on sale starting today and will be available at 35,000+ offline retail stores across the country. Adding joy to the festivities, every TECNO SPARK Go buyer will get a complimentary gift of Bluetooth earpiece worth INR 799. Offer available for limited period only.

Since its debut in 2017, TECNO has been growing rapidly in the Indian market owing to its strong CAMON product portfolio. In line with the brand philosophy of ’Expect More’, TECNO has been consistently pushing the benchmark on camera quality and features-pack available in the mid-range segment. With the introduction of Spark series, TECNO has further strengthened its commitment by bringing the best-in-class smartphone design, display & camera experience to the entry-level segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, Chief Executive Officer, TRANSSION India said, “At TECNO, it is our relentless focus to bring future-ready devices at affordable price points. We are committed to continuously push the boundaries and owing to this focus, each offering from the TECNO portfolio is a game-changer in its respective segment. With every new launch, we aspire to scale new heights of product innovation and customer centricity. With the proliferation of high speed Internet and ever-growing content consumption pattern, there exists a remarkable need for high quality video viewing devices in the entry-level segment, especially in Tier 3 cities and towns. Recognising this demand, with TECNO SPARK, we are certain to address the pain points of our consumers, related to video watching experience in the entry-level segment, with vivid 6.1-inch dot notch display, brighter color output with eye care feature, Dual Volte and an AI powered camera coupled with Video Chat Flash. All this is further supported by a user friendly interface powered by Android 9 Pie for an immersive viewing experience.”

Key features of TECNO SPARK :

Immersive video viewing experience

6.1” HD+ Dot Notch Display coupled with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and impressive 85% screen to body ratio makes the smartphones ideal for binge watching videos, reading, and browsing. The duo also comes with an exceptionally high category-defining 450 nits screen brightness and 1000:1 Contrast ratio which accentuate the brightness even in the sunlight, thereby, ensuring an amazing video watching experience. The device also comes with a unique AI Read mode that automatically adjusts the screen brightness and colors while reading to provide extreme comfort to your eyes and an ease of reading like never-before.

Futuristic Design

In terms of design, the TECNO Spark duo is aesthetically crafted with trendy Dot Notch 2.5D Curved edges, 3D back cover, slim bezels and gradient finish. With all these elements coming together, the TECNO Spark duo’s exquisite look makes it ideal for consumers who want their brand to reflect their personal style. Tt is available in two attractive and contemporary color schemes- Nebula Black and Royal Purple.

Shun the Low light photos

Setting it apart with the camera optics, TECNO Spark Go comes with 8MP AI rear camera, F2.0 aperture and night Algorithm 2.0 paired with Dual Flash that let you capture clear, bright and beautiful shots in any light. On the other hand, TECNO Spark4 Air comes with a category-first dual-lens camera sporting a 13MP f1.8 primary sensor which captures perfect portraits. The Dual flash light lets your beauty shine through even in the dark setting. In addition to these, the SPARK duo features Portrait Mode, HDR, Night Mode and professional camera settings to further enhance the overall photography experience.

Enhance your selfie experience

5MP AI selfie camera with Micro slit front flash, which is major breakthrough in dot notch display, ensures stunning selfies under any light. Its customizable flash light, allows the user to capture sharper and brighter selfies even in low light conditions. It comes loaded with features likeAI Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, in-build localized AR Stickers and Wide Selfie Mode for better selfie experience. Video call is another unique experience on the duo as it comes with AI beauty mode and adjustable flash that enables you to look beautiful irrespective of the surroundings & lighting conditions.

Accentuate your smartphone unlocking experience

Adding more to user safety, TECNO SPARK duo comes with Face Unlock 2.0 which comes with advance security function of not unlocking the device when eyes are closed. Now, enjoy faster and safer screen unlocking conveniently. Face Unlock 2.0 comes with the screen fill light feature in device that helps users to unlock quickly in dark environment. Additionally, TECNO SPARK 4 Air comes with an anti-oil fingerprint sensor,especially keeping the Indian consumers in mind. It also enables consumers to hide their privacy app, and launch it with the fingerprint in 0.3 seconds. Now security is no more a concern. Experience the perfect combination of security, privacy and convenience – all under 7k!

Experience uninterrupted multi-tasking

While the display, design and security features steal the spotlight, the duo comes with a massive 3000mAh battery capacity with an intelligent power saving technology which empowers users to stream content, click photos and make calls without any interruption. Once fully charged, with both the smartphones you can enjoy 9.8 Hours of uninterrupted Video playback, 7.6 hours of web browsing, 10 hours of calling or 12.4 hours of music playback.

An Evolving Operating System HiOS 5.0

Based on Android 9.0 HiOS, the TECNO Spark Duo offers unique features that enable consumer to have an ever-evolving experience with the AI Video Call, Smart Panel, hassle-free notification management, AI read mode, AI Battery Lab and safe charging among many other aspects to give users a delightful experience.

Upping the ante of performance in Entry-level category

Equipped with MediaTek Helio A22, 2.0GHz Quad-Core processor and 2GB RAM, TECNO Spark Go is sharp and runs efficiently without any lag. The duo provides future-ready features including Dual VoLTE SIM solution. With SPARK duo, the consumers can use 4G VoLTE in both the SIM slots at the same time. It also comes with 3-in-1 multi card slot where users can put Dual nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD card which can support expandable memory of upto 256GB. Therefore, letting you reap the benefits of multi-tasking with ease.

Model TECNO Spark Go TECNO Spark 4 Air Display 6.1″ HD+ Dot Notch Display 6.1″ HD+ Dot Notch Display Processor MTK Helio A22 2.0GHz Quad-Core MTK Helio A22 2.0GHz Quad-Core RAM/ROM 2GB RAM & 16GB ROM (Expandable up to 256GB) 3GB RAM & 32GB ROM (Expandable up to 256GB) Software HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 HiOS 5.0 based on Android 9.0 Selfie Camera 5 MP AI Selfie Camera with Flash 5 MP AI Selfie Camera with Flash Rear Camera 8MP AI Camera with Dual flash 13MP+VGA AI Camera with Dual flash SIM Slot Dual SIM + Memory card Dual SIM + Memory card Battery 3000 mAh 3000 mAh Security Feature AI face Unlock AI face Unlock + Anti Oil fingerprint Colours Nebula Black & Royal Purple Nebula Black & Royal Purple MOP INR 5,499 INR 6999

Extending more power in the hands of consumers, all TECNO smartphones come with a unique promise of “111” under which the brand offers 1-time screen replacement in a year, 100 days’ free replacement, and 1-month extended warranty on all the devices.