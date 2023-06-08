TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G: A stylishly designed 5G-enabled camera-centric smartphone

Mumbai, 08th June 2023: India’s most anticipated camera-centric smartphone TECNO CAMON 20 Pro 5G has finally been unveiled for the Indian markets. With the recent launch of the smartphone brand has profoundly embodied its “Keep Loving, Keep Living” philosophy. The photography-inclined smartphone effortlessly combines innovative photography capabilities with a sleek design.

Powered by advanced 5G connectivity, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G provides with lightning-fast speeds and empowers them to embrace every moment of their lives. The smartphone’s exceptional camera capabilities take center stage, allowing users to capture stunning photos and videos with remarkable clarity and detail.

Globally recognized- Artistic Flagship Appearance

The impressively made CAMON 20 Pro 5G has received international appreciation. The smartphone has been awarded USA Gold Muse design award after qualifying rigorous criteria of the jury. The CAMON 20 Pro 5G boasts an artistic flagship appearance that sets it apart from the crowd. With its super slim profile and textured leather back, the device showcases elegance. The carefully crafted 2.5D wear-resistant ceramic frame further enhances its premium feel, ensuring durability and a luxurious touch. The innovative fusion of leather texture and ceramic deco design not only adds a touch of luxury but also showcases the device’s high-end quality, making the CAMON 20 Pro 5G a true masterpiece of design and craftsmanship.

Ultimate Pro-night photography experience

The CAMON 20 Pro 5G takes smartphone photography to different heights with its extra-ordinary camera capabilities. Equipped with an advanced 64MP RGBW(G+P) lens, the smartphone guarantees that the images captured are rich in clarity, colour, and detail. The presence of Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) ensures steady and shake-free images, even in challenging shooting conditions. The presence of the F1.65 aperture, lets the camera perform well in low-light situations, producing excellent photos with augmented brightness and reduced noise. The Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) technology ensures quick and accurate focusing, allowing users to capture those precious moments in a jiffy. In addition, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G supports video HDR, providing dynamic and vibrant video footage that brings your memories to life with incredible visual impact.

Unleash your Selfie game

The CAMON 20 Pro 5G caters to selfie enthusiasts with its exceptional 32MP Ultra Clear Selfie camera. The front camera of the smartphone is designed to deliver remarkable self-portraits with impeccable clarity and detail. With its high resolution, every selfie clicked by CAMON 20 Pro 5G is sharp ensuring a vivid click every time. The dual flashlight, with an F2.45 aperture, provides ample lighting for well-lit and natural-looking selfies, even in low-light surroundings. The wide 80.6° field of view (FOV) allows you to include more people or background scenery in your selfies, enabling you to capture group shots and breathtaking landscapes with ease. Whether you’re snapping solo selfies or capturing precious moments with loved ones, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G’s front camera ensures that your self-portraits are always picture-perfect.

Compelling next-generation speed and performance

The newly launched CAMON 20 Pro 5G is bolstered by MediaTek’s groundbreaking Dimensity 8050 5G-enabled processor, which represents a leap forward in mobile processing technology. Built on a cutting-edge 6nm fabrication process, this processor delivers exceptional performance and power efficiency. With its powerful CPU and GPU, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G effortlessly handles multitasking, demanding apps, and graphic-intensive games with ease. The integration of 5G connectivity ensures lightning-fast download and upload speeds, allowing users to enjoy seamless streaming, lag-free gaming, and quick access to online content. MediaTek’s Dimensity 8050 processor in the CAMON 20 Pro 5G ensures a smooth and responsive user experience, making it the perfect companion for those who demand nothing less than the most efficient performance from their smartphones.

Pricing and availability

CAMON 20 Pro 5G comes in two efficient variants. The first variant is of 128GB ROM, which is priced at INR19,999, and the second variant of 256GB ROM, which is priced at INR21,999. The phone would be available for its first-ever sale from second week of June and in two exciting colours- Dark Welkin, Serenity Blue.