TECNO enters a new category of IoT devices with the launch of 4G portable Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109

Mumbai, 06th January 2023: TECNO Mobile, the global premium technology brand, has launched its first 4G Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109. Recognized for introducing industry-first features in the smartphone category, the brand has entered a new IoT segment with the launch of the 4G portable Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109.

Priced at INR 2,499, the TECNO Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot TR109 supports up to 16 simultaneous connections and ensures a stable link among multiple users. The newly-launched offering also eliminates issues such as connection delays caused by multiple connected devices. It comes with a mighty 3000 mAh battery and provides a 7-day long standby time. With a lightweight, portable design, it has a plug-in SIM card and Wi-Fi everywhere structure. It is suitable for network utility in every activity and has capabilities of multi-purpose usage.

Commenting on the newest entrant in TECNO’s IoT devices line, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, of TECNO Mobile India, said, “TECNO is a technology-centric, innovative global brand that believes in providing advanced features with every new offering. As consumers evolve and become more digitally savvy, the industry must be in sync with the demands and aspirations of its consumers. With Wi-Fi TR109, we have blended trendy design with efficiency. We aim to consolidate our position in the IoT domain too, as we have done in the smartphone segment. Our focus is on providing consumers with a wholesome array of devices with an aim to create a true TECNO-connected device ecosystem.”

Designed for digitally-savvy Gen Z consumers who require strong internet connectivity for various daily activities, the TECNO Wi-Fi Hotspot comes with a speed of 300 Mbps with 2*2 MIMO Technology, offering two spatial streams of wirelessly transmitting and receiving data on the same channel or frequency. Together with the Translink app, users can easily manage their Wi-Fi and access devices, controlling the traffic usage of terminal devices at any time.