TECNO Launches CAMON 20 Premier 5G with Industry-First Sensor-shift Stabilisation with RGBW Pro and 108MP Ultra-Wide Lens

New Delhi, 08 July 2023: TECNO, a prominent global smartphone brand has unveiled its much-awaited camera-centric smartphone, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G, in India today. This flagship device is set to redefine the professional smartphone videography experience, introducing ground-breaking innovations and elevating the capabilities of its predecessors, the CAMON 20 and CAMON 20 Pro 5G.

The CAMON 20 Premier 5G introduces industry-first Sensor-Shift Stabilisation Anti-Shaking Technology with RGBW Pro Technology. Additionally, it sports a versatile 108MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP UHD selfie camera, delivering exceptional photography experiences.

Commenting on the launch of CAMON 20 Premier 5G, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, of TECNO Mobile, said “We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 20 Premier 5G to the Indian market, especially at a time when smartphone photography has gained immense popularity and content creation has witnessed a significant boost. As a brand, we understand the importance of camera-centric smartphones, and our latest offering brings a disruptive experience to the smartphone segment. The innovative amalgamation of Sensor-Shift, RGBW Pro, and 108MP lens showcases our commitment to delivering extraordinary photography experience that surpasses their expectations.”

Key USPs of CAMON 20 Premier 5G:

5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology

In the pursuit of steady videos, TECNO has incorporated SLR camera in-body image stabilization into the CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology can compensate for shakes up to 5,000 times per second. As a result, images and videos are crisp and vivid, even when taken while moving at speed. The technology is the most cutting-edge anti-shake solution in the industry, aiming to popularize the SLR camera anti-shake innovations on smartphones. Meet the best anti-shake solution for portrait video shooting so far that captures all the emotions in motion!

50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive Sensor for Night Portrait

TECNO’s innovative technology of RGBW has brought very brilliant night portraits to its products. By replacing the “green” array solution in the traditional RGB color filter with a “white” one, the RGBW sensor allows more light to be captured. While the 1G+6P lens increases the light intake by replacing one of the plastic lenses with a glass one in the process when light reaches the main sensor. The main sensor on TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G is also increased from 1/1.73 to 1/1.56(the single pixel size from 0.8μm to 1.0μm, with 56.25% larger pixel unit size to ensure images are as close to real-life scenes as possible. With greater light transmission, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G lets users capture the crystal-clear night portrait in stunning definition, never losing detail in the dark.

Unleashing the Power of Innovation through Groundbreaking Puzzle design

Inspired by the deconstructionist genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers and creates the unique CAMON PUZZLE design. The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials realized by TECNO’s designers creates incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 Series brings industry design standards into a new era. As a result, the design wins the prestigious MUSE Design Award 2023 as a gold winner and highlights TECNO’s position as a pioneer of smartphone design.

Additional amazing features brought by CAMON20 Premier 5G include: