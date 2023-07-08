TECNO Launches CAMON 20 Premier 5G with Industry-First Sensor-shift Stabilisation with RGBW Pro and 108MP Ultra-Wide Lens

New Delhi, 08 July 2023: TECNO, a prominent global smartphone brand has unveiled its much-awaited camera-centric smartphone, the CAMON 20 Premier 5G, in India today. This flagship device is set to redefine the professional smartphone videography experience, introducing ground-breaking innovations and elevating the capabilities of its predecessors, the CAMON 20 and CAMON 20 Pro 5G.
The CAMON 20 Premier 5G introduces industry-first Sensor-Shift Stabilisation Anti-Shaking Technology with RGBW Pro Technology. Additionally, it sports a versatile 108MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP UHD selfie camera, delivering exceptional photography experiences.
Commenting on the launch of CAMON 20 Premier 5G, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, of TECNO Mobile, said “We are thrilled to introduce the CAMON 20 Premier 5G to the Indian market, especially at a time when smartphone photography has gained immense popularity and content creation has witnessed a significant boost. As a brand, we understand the importance of camera-centric smartphones, and our latest offering brings a disruptive experience to the smartphone segment. The innovative amalgamation of Sensor-Shift, RGBW Pro, and 108MP lens showcases our commitment to delivering extraordinary photography experience that surpasses their expectations.”
Key USPs of CAMON 20 Premier 5G:
5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology
In the pursuit of steady videos, TECNO has incorporated SLR camera in-body image stabilization into the CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology can compensate for shakes up to 5,000 times per second. As a result, images and videos are crisp and vivid, even when taken while moving at speed. The technology is the most cutting-edge anti-shake solution in the industry, aiming to popularize the SLR camera anti-shake innovations on smartphones. Meet the best anti-shake solution for portrait video shooting so far that captures all the emotions in motion!
50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive Sensor for Night Portrait
TECNO’s innovative technology of RGBW has brought very brilliant night portraits to its products. By replacing the “green” array solution in the traditional RGB color filter with a “white” one, the RGBW sensor allows more light to be captured. While the 1G+6P lens increases the light intake by replacing one of the plastic lenses with a glass one in the process when light reaches the main sensor. The main sensor on TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G is also increased from 1/1.73 to 1/1.56(the single pixel size from 0.8μm to 1.0μm, with 56.25% larger pixel unit size to ensure images are as close to real-life scenes as possible. With greater light transmission, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G lets users capture the crystal-clear night portrait in stunning definition, never losing detail in the dark.
Unleashing the Power of Innovation through Groundbreaking Puzzle design
Inspired by the deconstructionist genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers and creates the unique CAMON PUZZLE design. The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials realized by TECNO’s designers creates incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 Series brings industry design standards into a new era. As a result, the design wins the prestigious MUSE Design Award 2023 as a gold winner and highlights TECNO’s position as a pioneer of smartphone design.
Additional amazing features brought by CAMON20 Premier 5G include:
- 108MP Ultra Definition Camera Captures Ultra-wide Horizon Views & 32MP AI Selfie Camera for Ultra Clear Shining Selfie – Besides its 50MP main camera, CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s camera module also comprises a 108MP Ultra Definition camera, which enables users to capture ultra-wide horizons and super macro close-ups all in stunning detail. The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie camera helps users to elevate their selfies. It also features TECNO’s AI-powered “Portrait Master” beauty algorithm, which uses 319-dot face-positioning to generate precise beauty analytics including culture, skin tone, the physical environment and more to develop a personalized beautification plan. Based on TECNO’s Big Data Platform, the technology empowers users through more inclusive technology. Both the 50MP main and 108MP wide-angle cameras also support 4K and HDR video, while the rear and front cameras support dual portrait video.
- 6.67″ AMOLED True-color Screen with Immersive All-Slim Bezel – TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G adopts a 6.67″ AMOLED true-color screen, supporting a full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut with the 10-bit display. TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 47% narrower bottom bezel, brings users an immersive borderless full-screen view experience. Additionally, the phone is certified by TüV Rheinland Eye Protection technology at 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate. The device uses PWM 1920Hz ultra-frequency dimming to effectively solve screen flicker in low-light scenes and significantly reduce eye fatigue. Moreover, the Camon 20 Premier 5G also comes with a fast and accurate in-display fingerprint sensor.
- MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Chip – Among the industry’s very first batch devices to be armed with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8050 processor, CAMON 20 Premier 5G brings the chip-makers signature power with an advanced 6nm octa-core architecture. With up to 3GHz CPU frequency, performance is smooth and lag-free, whether running day-to-day apps or large-scale games. In use, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s VC cooling technology keeps the device cool, while the series offers 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 512GB ROM. TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 5,000mAh battery gives users plenty of power whether at home, at work, or on the go, and fast charging is perfect for a quick juice boost whenever it’s needed.