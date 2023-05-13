TECNO unveils “Ultimage” – Future in Imaging Technologies

Mumbai, May: TECNO, an innovative technology brand, held the 2023 Future of Imaging Technology Conference today in Delhi. The brand unveiled “Ultimage”- the ultimate imaging experience with a specific focus on sensors and AI processing that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge smartphone imaging technology.

“Ultimage” is the culmination of TECNO’s relentless pursuit of excellence in research and development and an outcome of a thorough understanding of consumer needs. Through extensive analysis and dedicated efforts, TECNO has created a game-changing solution that caters to the requirements of portrait photography, anti-shaking functionality, and lowlight shooting. The brand’s premium product lines, Phantom and CAMON will feature this next generation of technology starting first from CAMON 20 series.

The eagerly awaited CAMON 20 line-up includes three cutting-edge products: CAMON 20 Premier 5G, CAMON 20 Pro 5G, and CAMON 20. These remarkable devices are poised to hit the market by the end of this month. CAMON 20 Series would bring spectacular portrait video and night photography experience with the industry’s first Combination of Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology, 50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor, and proprietary AI algorithms which will disrupt the mobile photography segment and set it apart from its competition.

I. Experience Brilliant colors like Never Before with RGBW Pro Technology-

TECNO’s innovative RGBW Pro technology replaces the “green” array solution in the traditional RGGB color filter with a “white” one, thus allowing 208% light intake to be captured in low-light conditions. The 1G+6P lens increases the light intake when it reaches the main sensor by replacing one of the plastic lenses with a glass one. The main sensor on TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G is also increased from 1/1.73 to 1/1.56 and the single pixel size from 0.8μm to 1.0μm, with 56.25% larger light-sensitive area to ensure images are as close to real-life scenes as possible. With greater light transmission, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G lets users capture crystal-clear night portraits in stunning definition, never losing detail in the dark.

II. Never a blurred moment with sensor-shift Technology-

Looking to capture sharp, steady high-quality photos on the go? TECNO has incorporated SLR camera in-body image stabilization into the CAMON 20 Premier 5G. The devices with Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology can compensate for shakes up to 5,000 times per second. As a result, images and videos are crisp and vivid, even when taken while moving at speed. What sets Sensor-shift apart from traditional lens stabilization is the way it works. Instead of relying on lens movement to compensate for shaky hands or bumpy rides, Sensor-shift uses the motion of the camera’s sensor itself. This advanced

III. Unlock Your Inner Photographer with Portrait Master Algorithm –

TECNO’s premium series of smartphones provide a lifestyle-oriented approach to photography with the Portrait Master. Users can easily capture stunning portraits for a “one shot perfect photo” experience. The advanced portrait algorithm in these phones enhances seven distinct skin tones using deep learning technology and machine learning advancements. With over 50 million deep skin tone photos, this algorithm is the most advanced in the industry, offering users unparalleled customization and control for optimizing their portraits. The CAMON 20 series’ Portrait Master delivers a superior portrait experience, ideal for capturing intimate moments or glamorous selfies.

Additionally, TECNO is among the first smartphone brands that will bring Android 14 upgrades to enhance the CAMON 20 series’ user experience by delivering a host of privacy, security, performance, and user customization updates.