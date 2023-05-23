TEDxGATEWAY Returns to Mumbai With a Lineup Featuring Iconic Speakers and Remarkable Ideas

Mumbai, 23rd May 2023: TEDXGateway, India’s largest platform for breakthrough ideas, and conversations presented in a radical format, is scheduled to take place in Mumbai on Sunday, 4th June at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA JBT).

Known to bring together an exceptional list of creators, thinkers and catalysts from across the world, this edition too will play host to individuals – on stage and in the audience, who through their work, have reimagined and revitalised the will to challenge the world we live in.

Attendees who have previously been witness to this exchange have described their time at the events as one that offers a glimpse into the future, in the company of those creating it. Accepted globally as a platform for the exchange of ideas, TEDXGateway 2023 will continue to give firsthand access to ideas and conversations that have potential to propel us into a better future.

For the first time, this year, the platform will present the Big Idea Scholarship Pass by the Aditya Birla Group. If you are a young innovator with on your way to build the next big thing or a truth teller in the early stages of your career or know of someone who is, the Big Idea Scholarship & Pass gives you the opportunity to be present at TEDXGateway 2023 in the same venue as some of the world’s most enterprising and creative minds.

This edition will also feature 24 esteemed Indian/International speakers from diverse professional backgrounds, sitting at the intersection of science, technology, humanities, culture, environmentalism, activism and more:

NAME OF SPEAKER TOPIC OF CONVERSATION DOMAIN Anirudh Krishna – Public Policy Expert, Duke University Achieving Excellence by Investing in Talent Ladders Policy Robert Katzschmann – Robotics Expert, ETH Zurich Why is it Necessary to Build Machines that Resemble Nature and Humans? Soft Robotics Alexander Macdonald – Chief Economist at NASA A New NASA Project Space Smita Sharma – Independent Photojournalist Trafficking Of Minor Girls – Photojournalistic Stories Women’s Rights Prof. Ramanan Laxminarayan – Epidemiologist, Princeton 5 Biggest Key Threats Likely for the Next Pandemic Healthcare Naheed Farid – Former Afghan Parliamentarian Women’s Rights in Afghanistan Women’s Rights Madhusudan Rapole – Clean Energy Innovator Topic of conversation to be shared shortly Climate Change Agata Blasiak – Digital Healthcare Expert The Power of Digital Therapeutics Healthcare Kelly Wanser – Climate Innovator & TED Speaker Climate Intervention Technologies Climate Change Bharat Vatwani – Mental Health Activist Social Work led by Emotion Mental Health Mohit Raj – Prison Reformer Prison Reform with Prisoners as Leaders Social Work Arun Sundararajan – Economist Should we own our AI? Technology and Social Transformation Aadeel Akhtar – Roboticist Bionic Revolution of Affordable & Quality Prosthetic Devices Innovation Daniel Bögre Udell – Language Activist Revitalization of Languages and why is it important Language Michelle Drouin Overcoming the Intimacy Famine in the post- Covid era Love and Intimacy Moran Cerf – Neuroscientist Critical Decision Making Neuroscience Piyachart Phiromswad – Economist Unleashing the Power of Ageing Population Policy and Academia Marco Tempest – Creative Technologist, NASA Creating Illusions using AI and Technology AI And Technology Rashid. K – Innovator Innovation for Social Good Innovation Radhika Batra Preventing Permanent Blindness in Children Healthcare Deepa Unnikrishnan Aka Dee Mc – Artist Performance Khatija Rahman + Sunshine Orchestra Performance Sahil Vasudeva – Pianist Performance Tharanga Goonetilleke – Soprano Performance

“TED has always been the cornerstone of innovation, insight, and storytelling. It has built a worldwide community committed to lifelong learning and to sparking positive change. As an extension of this thought in India, TEDXGateway addresses the curiosity, creativity, and enterprise of our audience. We have always passionately believed in the power of ideas that will change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the world. The upcoming edition this June in Mumbai, will be bold and brilliant — without apology. At TEDXGateway 2023, we’re shining a spotlight on 24 dazzling ideas from some of the world’s most extraordinary risk-takers and innovators. Attendees can expect a fast paced and curated daylong conference that will explore the most pressing questions of our time. The mainstage sessions will celebrate pioneers making power moves, and those who tirelessly show up as allies and advocates, setting in motion a community that is driven by curiosity, connecting both the speaker and listener.” said Yashraj Akashi, Curator of TEDXGateway and Senior Ambassador for the TEDX Program.

Speaking about the association, Percy Chowdhry, Director, Rustomjee Group, said: “Rustomjee is excited to partner with the upcoming edition of TEDxGateway and welcome the platform back in its physical form to Mumbai. Our philosophy at Rustomjee is to bring people together and form happy & healthy communities. And it is truly the power of ideas that have formed our blueprint for impactful change. Similarly, TED and TEDxGateway have been at the forefront of nurturing a global community – spanning domains, cultures, walks of life; and driven by curiosity. With this association, we look forward to an exchange of game-changing ideas that promises to set the foundation for our future.”