TEDxStLouis Hosts “Imagine That!” Talks

Live and in-person TEDxStLouis event spotlights St. Louisans’ stories.

(St. Louis, Mo., April 18, 2023) – TEDxStLouis – a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis – will host its “Imagine That!” talks on Sat., May 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade College Prep located at 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Tickets range from $35 for General Admission and $65 for a VIP experience.

The “Imagine That!” event will spotlight stories by St. Louisans that are real and not just from our imaginations. Speakers include:

Dr. Nick Holekamp, Chief Medical Officer at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, “The Road to OZ: Taking Care Beyond the Bedside to get Better Outcomes for Really Sick Kids.”

Michael Woods, President and CEO of Dream Builders 4 Equity, “Ownership is the Key to Freedom.”

Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care at Saint Louis Zoo, “Who is Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?”

Amy Camie, Certified Clinical Musician, “Building Tolerance and Empathy Through Music.”

“LandSpeed Louise” Noeth, Principal Storyteller at LandSpeed Productions, “How Fast Can She Go?”

Kelly Pollock, CEO at Berges Family Foundation, “Creativity to the Rescue: The Power of Whole Brain, Whole Body Leadership.”

“Imagine That!” emcee is NFT artist and community builder Myrina Renaissance Otey-Myton. The event includes an interview with Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep, along with a live performance by music recording artist Dre’Co.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGateway Arch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information. For more information or to register, visit http://www.tedxsaintlouis.org.