TEDxStLouis Hosts “Imagine That!” Talks

Live and in-person TEDxStLouis event spotlights St. Louisans’ stories.
(St. Louis, Mo., April 18, 2023) – TEDxStLouis – a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis – will host its “Imagine That!” talks on Sat., May 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade College Prep located at 425 S. Lindbergh Blvd. Tickets range from $35 for General Admission and $65 for a VIP experience.
The “Imagine That!” event will spotlight stories by St. Louisans that are real and not just from our imaginations. Speakers include:
- Dr. Nick Holekamp, Chief Medical Officer at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital, “The Road to OZ: Taking Care Beyond the Bedside to get Better Outcomes for Really Sick Kids.”
- Michael Woods, President and CEO of Dream Builders 4 Equity, “Ownership is the Key to Freedom.”
- Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care at Saint Louis Zoo, “Who is Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?”
- Amy Camie, Certified Clinical Musician, “Building Tolerance and Empathy Through Music.”
- “LandSpeed Louise” Noeth, Principal Storyteller at LandSpeed Productions, “How Fast Can She Go?”
- Kelly Pollock, CEO at Berges Family Foundation, “Creativity to the Rescue: The Power of Whole Brain, Whole Body Leadership.”
“Imagine That!” emcee is NFT artist and community builder Myrina Renaissance Otey-Myton. The event includes an interview with Ron Himes, founder and producing director of The Black Rep, along with a live performance by music recording artist Dre’Co.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGateway Arch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information. For more information or to register, visit http://www.tedxsaintlouis.org.