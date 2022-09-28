TEDxStLouis Presents “Beyond Words” Innovation Talks

Live and in-person TEDxStLouis event highlights how the last few years have changed our lives

(St. Louis, Mo., Sept. 28, 2022) – TEDxStLouis – a nonprofit community of learners and change-agents in St. Louis – will host its “Beyond Words” innovation event on Sat., Oct. 22 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center located at 210 E. Monroe Ave. Tickets range from $45 for General Admission and $75 for a VIP experience.

The “Beyond Words” innovation event will spotlight St. Louis’ greatest thinkers, entrepreneurs, and doctors as they go focus on how the last three years have impacted both their worlds and ours. Speakers include:

Mason Aid, LGBTQ Advocate, “Falling Forward: How to recover gracefully when you biff it in inclusion.”

Myrina Renaissance Otey-Myton, NFT Artist & Community Builder, “NFTs: Not Just a Buzzword.”

Dr. Phillip Payne, Biomedical Information & Data Scientist, “A New Normal: Embracing the Healthcare Information Age.”

Vivian Gibson, author of The Last Children of Mill Creek, “Deferred Storytelling.”

Benjamin D. Singer, CEO at Show Me Integrity, “How ‘St. Louis Style’ Elections Will Change American Democracy.”

Holly Fann, food writer and dining critic for St. Louis Magazine and Eater, “The Illusion of Authenticity.”

Cyrus A. Raji, MD, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Radiology and Neurology at Washington University in St. Louis, “COVID-19 Effects on the Brain and Related Cognitive Functions.”

The event includes Innovation Alley, which gives forward-thinking companies and organizations an opportunity to highlight design, sustainability, diversity plus other ways to uplift the St. Louis community. Comedy entertainer Joshua Routh will present a display of expert mentalism, body language reading, and sword swallowing. Throughout his performance, he will also share the secrets of rapport and empathy that lie behind the audience and performer connection.

TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis, formerly TEDxGateway Arch, provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information. For more information or to register, visit www.tedxsaintlouis.org.