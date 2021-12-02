Tega Industries IPO subscribed 4.67 times on Day 1; retail portion booked 7.51 times

Mumbai, December 02, 2021: The initial public offering of Tega Industries Limited (“Company”), leading manufacturer and distributor of specialized ‘critical to operate’ and recurring consumable products for the global mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry, which kicked off for subscription on Wednesday, December 01, was subscribed 4.67 times amid strong retail investor interest in the issue.

The offer received bids for 4,46,62,233 shares against the offered 95,68,636 equity shares, as per the 5:00 pm data available on the bourses.

Retail investors had put in bid 7.51 times the shares reserved for them, while the part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.17 times. Qualified institutional buyers portion was subscribed 0.07 times.

The primary offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, in which its existing shareholders and promoters are offloading 1,36,69,478 equity shares in the range of Rs 443-453 each.

Promoters Madan Mohan Mohanka and Manish Mohanka will sell 33,14,657 equity shares and 6,62,931 equity shares, respectively. Investor Wagner would offload 96,91,890 equity shares through offer for sale (OFS).

On Tuesday, Tega Industries raised Rs 186 crore from 14 anchor investors, who were allotted 41,00,842 equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 453 per share.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC, Goldman Sachs, Kotak Funds – India Midcap Fund, Kuber India Fund, Elara India Opportunities Fund, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

In addition, shares have been allocated to domestic funds SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Mirae Assets Tax Saver Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Private Limited, Kotal Mutual Fund and Tata Mutual Fund are among the investors that participated in the anchor book.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers (“BRLM”) to the offer.

Brokerage Houses like ICICI Direct, Marwadi Share Finance, Choice Equity, Angel Broking etc. have given recommendations of “Subscribe” to the issue for long term perspective.

Demand for mill liner is repeating in nature largely due to wear of mill liners. Copper and gold together accounted for 75% of mill liner market share during 2020, followed by iron ore and other (cement and aggregates) with 25%. The global mill liner market was estimated at $1.73 billion in 2020. Demand of mill liners is higher in replacement against newly installed grinding machine with mill liner in a year. The ratio is expected to be about 70-80% from replacement and 20-30% are in the new installed machines.

The GDP contribution of the mining and quarrying sector, both in terms of nominal and real GDP, has declined over the last decade. In regards to nominal GDP, the share of mining and quarrying declined from 2.13% in 2015–2016 to 1.75% by 2019–2020; the goal of the government is to raise the share from 1.75% to 2.50%. Miners will have to process more ore to produce required concentrate. This will, in turn, boost consumables such as mill liners growth in the mineral processing industry. Mill liners can be metallic, rubber or composite materials.

Company Information

Tega Industries offers comprehensive solutions to marquee global clients in the mineral beneficiation, mining and bulk solids handling industry across different stages of mining and mineral processing, screening, grinding and material handling, including after-market spends on wear, spare parts, grinding media and power, which are regular operating expenses for customers.

Globally on the basis of revenues, Tega Industries are the second-largest producer of polymer-based mill liners as of June 30, 2021.

Its product portfolio comprises more than 55 mineral processing and material handling products, that covers a wide range of solutions in the mining equipment, aggregates equipment and the mineral consumables industry.

Revenue from operations increased 17.62% from Rs 684.85 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 805.52 crore in fiscal 2021, primarily attributable to an increase in the sale of products, while its net profit increased from Rs 65.50 crore in fiscal 2020 to Rs 136.41 crore.