Tekno Point appoints Saurabh Shah as Chief Revenue Officer

9th March, 2022 l India: Tekno Point, an award-winning digital experience partner, has announced the appointment of Mr. Saurabh Shah as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Saurabh joins Tekno Point with progressive experience in the sales, go-to-market and management domains. His role as the CRO at Tekno Point will be to spearhead the transformation from a delivery-led to a sales-led organization. He will be responsible for scaling the revenue function and building a high-performing go-to-market engine across sales, marketing, client coverage and revenue operations, as well as driving top line growth and scaling the company’s team on a global level.

On his appointment, Mr. Saurabh Shah said, “The last 2 years have already re-shaped the digital experience strategies for businesses globally not just for the present, but to prepare for the future too. With this trend in place, there is no room for marketing and digital leaders to go wrong in execution. I am excited to join Tekno Point, a trusted digital experience partner for some of the largest brands today. Together, we will continue to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and help transform their businesses.”

Mr. Himanshu Mody, CEO, Tekno Point added, “It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Saurabh to Tekno Point as our Chief Revenue Officer. With a deep perspective and experience in the industry, Saurabh brings along a wealth of knowledge to Tekno Point that is going to be extremely beneficial as we set our eyes on our future growth. We will accelerate our sales efforts and broaden our reach into new markets and segments through the strength of our delivery capabilities and Saurabh’s passion for customer success”

An alumnus of Welingkar, Saurabh had held multiple positions in sales at Gartner and Zscaler prior to joining Tekno Point.