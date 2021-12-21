Tekno Valves Celebrates its 50th Anniversary with Imtiaz Ali by Releasing “Coffee Table Book”

Tekno Valves, India’s leading manufacturer and exporter of high-pressure gas cylinder valves, commemorated its 50th anniversary with the launch of a Coffee Table Book by eminent Bollywood film director, producer and writer Imtiaz Ali along with Mr Y.K.Behani, Founder & Managing Partner, Tekno Valves, Mr N. K. Behani, Partner & Chief Financial Officer, Tekno Valves, Mr Rohit Behani, Partner & CEO, Tekno Valves and Mrs Renu Behani, Partner & Head of Sales, Tekno Valves.

The 150-page book shares Tekno Valves’ journey and achievements, communicating the brand’s legacy, giving a peek at valve technology and offering anecdotes and memorable stories. It has a collection of quotes and good wishes from the leaders in the gas industry and sets up the path for the future. The idea was to produce an entertaining and informative account to celebrate the milestone of our family-owned business. It took more than a year for visualization and bringing the idea to the drawing board.

Addressing the Media, Mr Rohit Behani said, “Our overseas guests will join virtually and share their experience with Tekno Valves. Earlier announcing the 50th glorious year of Tekno Valves at a Press conference, we had projected a turnover of Rs 200 Crore by 2024-25. Tekno Valves has invested Rs. 15 crores in plant and machinery in 2021. The current capacity to manufacture 1.2 million valves per year will be scaled to 1.5 million by the end of next year through further investment in advanced technology. To meet the projected targets and boost production, Tekno Valves has expansion plans to build another factory of approximately 25000 square feet adjacent to the current facility in Sodepur.”