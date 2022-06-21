Telangana Chamber of Events Industry commemorates International Yoga Day and World Music Day at NITHM

Hyderabad, June 21st, 2022: Telangana Chamber of Events Industry (TCEI) and Telangana Event Facilitators Association (TEFA), representing the various stakeholders from the Event industry, commemorated the International Yoga Day and World Music Day today, by hosting a Yoga session and Music concert at NITHM, Hyderabad, today. The event was graced by Mr Sunil Sharma, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Energy Department; Mr Chinnam Reddy, Managing Director, NITHM and members of Event Management Fraternity.

Mr Gautam Koppisetti, Master Trainer Health and Wellness Coach; conducted the Yoga and meditation session in the most serene and calm ambience at NITHM, with the resonance vibrating and aura spreading all around. Later talented artists including Mr. Uma Krishna on flute; singer, composer and actor Mr. Praveen Krishna Murthy and Singer Deepthi Charya, enthralled the audience with soothing music and melodious vocals. Nutritionist Ms Sharmila Kasala, conducted a session on a healthy diet making the audience conscious of imbibing a healthy lifestyle.

Surat Singh Malhotra, Founder President of TCEI, Balaram Babu Alla, Current TECI President; Secretary Ravi Bura, Treasurer Toufiq Md Khan; Vice President TCEI and TEFA Dharampal; Shravya Mansa, TEA President; Sharmila Kasala, TEA, Vice President; Aaryan Rajput, TEA, Secretary; Chanchal Sharma, TEA Treasurer; Manoj Inani, TEFA President; Neeru Mohan, Vice president, TEFA; Sandeep Jain TEFA Secretary; Pavan, TEFA Treasurer; Azmat, TEFA Jt Secretary; Jigna and Santh Rohit, TEFA EC Members, were among those present from the Event fraternity.