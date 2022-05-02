Telangana Govt confers GOCL Corp Ltd the ‘Best Management Award – 2022’

Hyderabad, 02 May 2022: GOCL Corp Ltd, a leading conglomerate with a business presence in energetics, commercial explosives, metal cladding, electronics, and specialized products for defence and space was conferred the ‘Best management award – 2022’ by the Telangana government. The event took place at Ravindrabharathi Auditorium in the presence of Honorable Ministers like Sri.Ch.Malla Reddy (Minister of Labour & Employment), Sri.Mahmood Ali (Minister of Home, Prisons & Fire Services), Sri.T.Srinivas Yadav (Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Cinematography), and Sri.V.Srinivas Goud (Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth Services, Tourism & Culture, and Archaeology) along with Ms. I. Rani Kumudini, IAS, Special Principal Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana and Mayor Ms.G.Vijayalakshmi. Receiving an award by the government on the occasion of ‘International Labour Day’ is a testament to GOCL’s strong work ethic and people centricity.

About 40 parameters pertaining to the Labour Law were scrutinized by the jury panel consisting of 8 interdisciplinary judges Labour Department. GOCL won the award for its undeniable contribution toward labour welfare and amicable business relations. Moreover, the brand has always prioritized inclusive growth, labour welfare and has been committed to its excellence and performance.

The award was presented to Pankaj Kumar, CEO/Whole-Time Director and selected management of GOCL Corp Limited, Hyderabad by Sri.Ch.Malla Reddy (Minister of Labour & Employment) Government of Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Kumar, CEO/Whole-Time Director GOCL said, “It is an honor for the entire leadership team of GOCL to be recognized by the government for the work culture and ethics we have been able to build in so many years. The team is not just dedicated to labour welfare but also committed to sustainable development and inclusive growth of communities and business partners. As a progressive organization we continue to strive on innovation, usage of technology to build a safe and sustainable business model, ensuring a robust peoples strategy.”

Currently, GOCL employs over 600 employees directly and many more indirectly. The group is also associated with about more than 400 vendors and more than 15 associates since 1961.